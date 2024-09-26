Next Phase of TimberTown Reimagined Project Supported by Arts Grant

The next phase of the TimberTown Reimagined project is set to begin, and the City of Chelsea has received a significant boost with a grant from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council to help fund the “Pathway to Renewal.” This phase of the project, which continues to honor Chelsea’s rich history and the community’s resilience, will involve community art workshops hosted by the Chelsea District Library.

As part of the TimberTown Reimagined initiative, “Pathway to Renewal” is centered around a mosaic created in 2003 in response to a series of tragic events that deeply affected the Chelsea community. The mosaic has served as a peaceful and reflective space for over 20 years. However, time has taken its toll, and the area is now in need of repair and renewal.

To honor the original mosaic and restore its legacy, 2025 will focus on both creativity and restoration, marking it as a year of artistic renewal. A key feature of the 2025 renovation will be three new vertical art panels made of steel, clay, glass, and found art. These panels will be installed behind the mosaic and created by local artists, including Metal Sculptor Vince Walz, Tile Artist Eli Zemper, Fused Glass Artist Kelly Barkley, and Artisan Marilyn Kuehl.

Community involvement will play a significant role in the project, thanks to the partnership with the Chelsea District Library. Community members will be invited to take part in winter 2025 art workshops, which will explore themes of “Healing, Hope, Renewal, and Helping” through art. These workshops will feature the creation of pennant art flags and ceramic and glass tiles, which will be used as part of the overall installation.

The mosaic itself will undergo minimal conservation work, with repairs being made to missing pieces, staying true to the story of resilience and renewal it represents. This effort will be led by Bill Darwin, preserving the historical narrative while adding a fresh layer of artistry.

Stay tuned for updates on the winter art workshops, and for anyone interested in getting involved, the TimberTown Reimagined project team encourages you to reach out via email.

For more information, visit https://www.timbertownchelsea.org/