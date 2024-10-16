NOAA’s Winter Weather Forecast for Southeast Michigan: 2024-2025 Season

According to the National Weather Service and the Climate Prediction Center, Southeast Michigan is expected to see a warmer and wetter winter than usual for the 2024-2025 season.

The forecast shows a higher likelihood of above-normal temperatures. Southeast Michigan’s average January high of 32.0°F may see more frequent mild days. Precipitation: There is also an increased chance of above-average precipitation. The region typically sees 12.5 inches of snow in January, but this winter may bring heavier snowfalls and more mixed precipitation events.

Image: NOAA

Comparing these forecasts to Southeast Michigan’s monthly normals:

December : Average high: 36.1°F, average snow: 8.2 inches.

: Average high: 36.1°F, average snow: 8.2 inches. January : Average high: 32.0°F, average snow: 12.5 inches.

: Average high: 32.0°F, average snow: 12.5 inches. February: Average high: 35.0°F, average snow: 10.6 inches.

These averages could be exceeded in terms of both temperatures and snowfall this winter, suggesting a season that may feature more variability and intensity in weather patterns. While the warmer temperatures could lead to more rain events, significant snowstorms remain a possibility due to the expected rise in precipitation.