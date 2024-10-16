NOAA’s Winter Weather Forecast for Southeast Michigan: 2024-2025 Season

According to the National Weather Service and the Climate Prediction Center, Southeast Michigan is expected to see a warmer and wetter winter than usual for the 2024-2025 season.
- Temperature: The forecast shows a higher likelihood of above-normal temperatures. Southeast Michigan’s average January high of 32.0°F may see more frequent mild days.
- Precipitation: There is also an increased chance of above-average precipitation. The region typically sees 12.5 inches of snow in January, but this winter may bring heavier snowfalls and more mixed precipitation events.
Comparing these forecasts to Southeast Michigan’s monthly normals:
- December: Average high: 36.1°F, average snow: 8.2 inches.
- January: Average high: 32.0°F, average snow: 12.5 inches.
- February: Average high: 35.0°F, average snow: 10.6 inches.
These averages could be exceeded in terms of both temperatures and snowfall this winter, suggesting a season that may feature more variability and intensity in weather patterns. While the warmer temperatures could lead to more rain events, significant snowstorms remain a possibility due to the expected rise in precipitation.