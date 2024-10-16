October 16, 2024 Donate
Log in

Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, Saline

NOAA’s Winter Weather Forecast for Southeast Michigan: 2024-2025 Season

Advertisements

NOAA’s Winter Weather Forecast for Southeast Michigan: 2024-2025 Season

by

According to the National Weather Service and the Climate Prediction Center, Southeast Michigan is expected to see a warmer and wetter winter than usual for the 2024-2025 season.

  • Temperature: The forecast shows a higher likelihood of above-normal temperatures. Southeast Michigan’s average January high of 32.0°F may see more frequent mild days.
  • Precipitation: There is also an increased chance of above-average precipitation. The region typically sees 12.5 inches of snow in January, but this winter may bring heavier snowfalls and more mixed precipitation events.
Image: NOAA

Comparing these forecasts to Southeast Michigan’s monthly normals:

  • December: Average high: 36.1°F, average snow: 8.2 inches.
  • January: Average high: 32.0°F, average snow: 12.5 inches.
  • February: Average high: 35.0°F, average snow: 10.6 inches.

These averages could be exceeded in terms of both temperatures and snowfall this winter, suggesting a season that may feature more variability and intensity in weather patterns. While the warmer temperatures could lead to more rain events, significant snowstorms remain a possibility due to the expected rise in precipitation.

Image: NOAA

Advertisements

About Us

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130

+1 (734) 268-6269

Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media