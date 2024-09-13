Octobernight at River Raisin Territorial Park: A Haunted Celebration of Halloween Traditions

Monroe County Museum System Transforms River Raisin Territorial Park into a Haunted Wonderland on October 4 and 5

The Monroe County Museum System (MCMS) is inviting the community to celebrate the Halloween season at “Octobernight” at River Raisin Territorial Park on Friday, October 4, and Saturday, October 5, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The event will be held at River Raisin Territorial Park, located at 3815 N Custer Rd., Monroe, MI.

For two nights, River Raisin “Terror-torial” Park will be transformed into a haunted wonderland, offering visitors a chance to explore Michigan’s darker legends and traditions. The event will feature historic Halloween traditions, dramatic performances, live music, and light seasonal refreshments. Guests should be prepared for unexpected encounters, as ethereal beings may be lurking in the shadows.

A curated selection of beverages will be available for purchase from Nocturnal Monroe. Visitors can expect surprises around every corner but can find respite in the scare-free barn, where complimentary fall-themed treats and music will be offered.

The event may not be suitable for very young children, and attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather.

Tickets for Octobernight are available exclusively online at octobernight.org, with prices set at $13.00 for guests aged 13 and up. Children 12 and under may attend for free. Tickets will not be sold at the door, and attendance is limited, so early purchase is recommended. Guests must bring their email confirmation to gain entry.

In addition to Octobernight, MCMS is offering several new seasonal activities throughout October, including “Yesterways: Special Eerie Edition” at the Monroe County Museum and “Shadowed Sips: Dramatic Readings of Historic Halloween” at Nocturnal Monroe on select Wednesdays.

For more information and updates on the MCMS “Eerie Seeries” of October events, visit facebook.com/MonroeMuseums or monroecountymuseum.com.