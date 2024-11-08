Open House set for the new Hornet Operations Center

With the construction all complete on the building that is funded by the voter-approved bond, the Hornet Operations Center is ready to be unveiled to the community.

The event is open to the public and tours will be given.

This center plays an important part for Saline Area Schools (SAS), which is why the school district is proud to host an open house for the community so it can get an up close look at what they helped build. The project is funded by the 2022 voter-approved bond.

SAS announced that “construction is complete at the Hornet Operations Center and we are proud to invite the public join Saline Area Schools employees at an Open House on Monday, November 18 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at 1255 Tefft Court, Saline.”

The district first broke ground on the project in September of last year. The construction was in partnership with the A.R. Brouwer Company. The Operations Center is expected to house the Transportation and Buildings and Grounds departments, bus maintenance facilities, a bus wash, and grounds and equipment storage.

A big part of the operations center project is what it will do for the middle school.

The school district said the “relocation of departments to the new Operations Center will allow the existing spaces at Saline Middle School to be renovated.”

Renovations planned at Saline Middle School include facilities in support of STEAM programs, Middle School athletic facility upgrades, traffic flow improvements around central campus, a new Cosmetology Training Center for the South and West Washtenaw Consortium, and enhancements to the Saline Senior Center.