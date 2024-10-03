Opportunities to Talk School Safety and District Goals in Saline Area Schools

Saline Area Schools are offering a variety of ways for school district families, students and community members to get involved and help with things like school safety and district goals.

In getting word out in a recent Superintendent’s Community Message, SAS Superintendent Steve Laatsch touched on a few areas to get involved.

The first is with the next School and Family Partnership series session will focus on School Safety and Security. At this session SAS will be highlighting “the new Standard Response Protocol adopted in all seven of our buildings.”

Laatsch said participants are invited to ask questions of the District Safety Team and School Resource Officers. SAS said due to the nature of the sensitive content covered, the session will not be recorded.

The session will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, in the Liberty School Board Room. Attendees are being asked to RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/sasfamily1015. The School and Family Partnership session in November will focus on Strategies to Support Safety Online.

Another area, this time where everyone is invited, is the focus group meeting on Oct. 16. Laatsch said the school district “is inviting students, families, community members, and staff to participate in focus groups as we update and enhance the SAS Compass and our district’s strategic goals.”

He said, “Participating in a focus group offers an opportunity to share experiences, insights, and ideas on how the district can best support student success and prepare our district for the future.”

SAS said this is a collaborative effort to ensure the district’s priorities truly reflect the values of the community and align with the needs and aspirations of all the students.

The parent/caregiver focus group will meet in-person on October 16th from 5:40p-6:30p at Liberty School. If you are interested in participating,please fill out this short form http://track.spe.schoolmessenger.com/f/a/lxMiZvh4FI2Ba-2FTaxRxg by October 10, 2024. Space is limited.

And finally, in an area where students, parents/guardians and staff are encouraged to participate, SAS is looking for individuals to serve on the Wellness Committee.

In his message, Laatsch said the mission of the SAS Wellness Advisory Committee is to ensure the Wellness Policy created by the Saline Board of Education, as required by law, is implemented and reviewed regularly. Additionally, he said the Wellness Committee hopes to support and improve the physical and mental health of our school community, both staff and students, through education, experiences, and access to goods and services.