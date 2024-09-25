Oscar’s Sports & Grill in Saline Welcomes New Owner

Photo: Oscar Cotero (L) and new owner James Scalzi. Photo by Chuck Colby.

By Doug Marrin

After nearly 18 years of being a cornerstone in the Saline community, Oscar’s Sports & Grill has officially changed ownership. Oscar and Maria Cotero, who opened the beloved establishment in 2006, have passed the torch to James Scalzi, a Michigan native and experienced restaurateur. The Coteros recently announced their decision to sell the restaurant in a heartfelt letter to the community, sharing their appreciation for the support that allowed them to build both their business and family in Saline.

“Seventeen years ago, we decided to open a Sports Bar and Grill in our beloved little town of Saline. That restaurant became a home away from home for us. It’s where we spent a great amount of time running the business and becoming more familiar with our community… a place where regulars didn’t just become friends but rather family,” the letter read. The couple emphasized the community’s important role in their success, writing, “Because of you, Saline, we were able to afford our kids their future and let them become all that they are.”

However, Oscar wasn’t willing to sell the bar to just anyone. Scalzi shared that the process of buying the business involved more than just financials. “Oscar wouldn’t just give it to anybody. He turned down people because they didn’t want to keep the food the way it is or care about the staff. So, I had to interview with him and his wife to get the okay to try to buy it.”

Scalzi, who ran restaurants in Las Vegas and California, intends to preserve the community-driven spirit of Oscar’s while bringing in some new ideas to elevate the business. “We wanted to stay close to the community… just continue the give-back, everything that we do with fundraisers. As a matter of fact, we have a fundraiser coming up on Thursday,” Scalzi said, noting that these events will remain a key part of the restaurant’s mission.

For Oscar and Maria, this is not a goodbye but rather the beginning of a new chapter. “This business is our last baby… soon to be turning 18 years old, and we must let go and watch it soar,” they wrote. “This is not goodbye, but rather a see you soon on the other side of the bar, Cheers!”