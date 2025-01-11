Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival Registration is Open

Calling all artists!



Registration is now OPEN for the 2025 Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival. Artists utilizing a wide-variety of mediums are encouraged to register to participate. Space is limited for both professional and emerging artists. Register soon to ensure your spot. This year’s Festival will run from Monday, August 11th until Saturday, August 16th, 2025.



Please note the following important dates:

Professional artists must register by June 1st. Emerging artists must register by July 1st. The festival and painting begins August 11th.



Highlights for this year’s festival:

This year’s Awarding Judge will be Steve Puttrich!

Prepare for the Festival by participating in the Adult Workshop the weekend before the Festival on Saturday, August 9th and Sunday, August 10th, 2025. The Adult Workshop will be led by the Festival Judge, Steve Puttrich.



For more information and complete entry details, please see the following: