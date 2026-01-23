Passing the Torch: Milan School Board’s New President

On January 14, 2026, the Milan Area Schools Board of Education officially began a new chapter in its leadership by unanimously electing Tom Faro as Board President. Faro, who has served as a trustee since 2020, takes the helm from Andrew Cislo, who led the board for the past five years.

A Strategic Leadership Transition

The shift in leadership was part of a deliberate mentorship plan suggested by Cislo. Because Cislo does not intend to seek re-election this November, he proposed that Faro assume the presidency now so that he could provide guidance and support during Faro’s first year in the role.

Following his election, Faro said, “I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Mr. Cislo for his dedicated service as our Board President over the past five years. I am deeply appreciative of his leadership and grateful for his mentorship. I am honored by the trust my fellow Board members have placed in me and look forward to continuing our partnership with Mr. McMahon, our community, and our exceptional teachers and staff.”

Professional Experience and Board History

Faro is well-prepared for the administrative demands of the presidency, having previously served three years as the board’s Treasurer and one year as Vice President. Outside of his service to the schools, Faro brings extensive leadership experience from his professional career as the Executive Director of the Michigan State Youth Soccer Association (MSYSA).

District Priorities and Staff Advocacy

As Faro begins his term, the board remains focused on several core pillars, including academic programs, the learning environment, and personnel leadership. This leadership change occurs at a time of significant community advocacy; during the January 14 meeting, several district paraprofessionals and administrative assistants shared emotional testimony regarding the need for competitive pay and improved contract terms. Faro acknowledged these voices, thanking the public for their advocacy and for sharing their hopes for the district’s future.

Enhancing Community Engagement

One of the board’s primary goals for 2026 is maintaining transparent, two-way communication through the “Big Red Board Chats”. These sessions allow community members to meet directly with three board representatives to share feedback and ask questions. While previous sessions were held at various locations, the board has officially moved these chats to Symons Elementary for the current year to better facilitate community access. The next scheduled sessions at Symons Elementary will take place on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, and Thursday, April 16, 2026, both starting at 6:30 PM.

The 2026 Leadership Cabinet

Joining President Faro in leading the district for one-year terms are Vice President Dr. Carrie Karvonen-Gutierrez, Treasurer Michelle Heikka, and Secretary Sara Meray. To conclude the organizational meeting, the board reaffirmed its commitment to the Michigan Association of School Boards’ Code of Ethics. This pledge emphasizes that the board will function as a cohesive team, treating each other and the community with the utmost courtesy, dignity, and professionalism.