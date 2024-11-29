PCAP Hosts Annual Art Auction to Support Incarcerated Artists

The Prison Creative Arts Project (PCAP) is set to host its annual Art Auction on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at the Michigan Union Courtyard. This event supports the 29th Annual Exhibition of Artists in Michigan Prisons, an initiative that highlights artwork from 25 state correctional facilities. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and guests will enjoy an evening of art, live performances, and community engagement.

The auction offers a wide range of artwork and handcrafted items created by incarcerated artists, members of the PCAP Linkage Community, University of Michigan alumni, and local creatives. Proceeds from the exhibition are directed entirely to the artists.

Key Event Details:

Silent Auction Start: Online on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Online on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 7 p.m. Live Auction Start: In-person on December 7, 2024.

In-person on December 7, 2024. Tickets: Free, with an option to donate. Reserve tickets here.

PCAP’s mission extends beyond showcasing art—it aims to amplify the voices of incarcerated individuals, challenge stereotypes, and foster dialogue about mass incarceration. This annual event offers the public a unique chance to support these artists and engage with their powerful stories.

Join the Conversation: Follow PCAP on social media for updates and share the event with your network:

Instagram: @prisonarts

@prisonarts Facebook: Prison Creative Arts Project

Mark your calendars and be part of a night that celebrates creativity, resilience, and community. For more information, visit the event page or follow PCAP online.