PHOTOS: Christmas at Historic Webster Village

By Joanne Westman

Lanterns, candlelight and a bonfire set the Historic Webster Village all aglow. Santa returned to greet children in the Old Town Hall and an in the Podunk one room school an elf read “T’was the Night Before Christmas.” The Village smithy worked at the forge in the Blacksmith Shop, busy making one-of-a-kind articles for the children. The night was filled with music as the Arbor Consort caroled in each of the historic buildings. Tables brimming with cookies and the scent of hot chocolate drew folks into the general store. The firepit nearby was enjoyed by all on the frosty night. Family photos were taken in front of an old red carriage in May’s Barn and there, families enjoyed the exhibits at the Farm Museum and learned how farming was done over a century ago.

Photos by Craig Albert