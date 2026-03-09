Photos: Saline Spring Craft Show

Photos by Sue Kelch

The Saline Spring Craft Show held its annual event at the Saline Middle School on March 7, featuring 150 juried artists and, new this year, ten young artists (under 18) with crafts created entirely by youth artists with no adult assistance.

Crafters’ wares included seasonal decorating decor, jewelry, tole painting, folk art, and toys, to name a few.

Much more than a craft show, other events and activities included a Peter Cottontail photo op, airbrush tattoos, a balloon artist, caricatures, and cookie decorating.

The craft show benefits student youth groups in the district, including tennis, wrestling, and cross country teams, and the Saline Area Schools Historic Preservation Foundation.