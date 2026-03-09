March 09, 2026

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Photos: Saline Spring Craft Show

Sue Kelch

CommunitySaline

Photos: Saline Spring Craft Show

Photos by Sue Kelch

The Saline Spring Craft Show held its annual event at the Saline Middle School on March 7, featuring 150 juried artists and, new this year, ten young artists (under 18) with crafts created entirely by youth artists with no adult assistance. 

Crafters’ wares included seasonal decorating decor, jewelry, tole painting, folk art, and toys, to name a few.

Much more than a craft show, other events and activities included a Peter Cottontail photo op, airbrush tattoos, a balloon artist, caricatures, and cookie decorating.

The craft show benefits student youth groups in the district, including tennis, wrestling, and cross country teams, and the Saline Area Schools Historic Preservation Foundation.

Banner Ad - 1140x220 - Squarespace

Latest articles

Photos: Saline Spring Craft Show

Sue Kelch

Stakes Mark Route of Future Saline River Valley Trail at Mill Pond Park

Doug Marrin

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2026 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com