PHOTOS: Waterloo Farm Museum’s “Christmas on the Farm”

On December 7th and 8th, Christmas on the Farm at the Waterloo Farm Museum transported visitors back in time to experience the charm of a 19th-century holiday celebration. The historic farmstead was beautifully decorated for the season, offering festive tours, live music, homemade treats, and demonstrations of traditional crafts. Families, friends, and history enthusiasts gathered to enjoy the warmth and nostalgia of the holidays, surrounded by the rustic beauty of the winter farm setting. Take a look through our photo gallery to relive the highlights and capture the magic of this annual event! Photos by James R. Clark Swalla Photography.