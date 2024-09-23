Pioneer Day at the Waterloo Farm Museum Returns with Historic Flair

Experience Michigan’s Past with Live Demonstrations, Wagon Rides, and Delicious Local Treats on Sunday, October 6th.

Community News

The very first Pioneer Day Fall Festival was held at the Waterloo Farm Museum in 1962. The museum had been in existence for a mere 9 months. It gave birth to the beginning of an annual event, now called Pioneer Day, that folks around the state have come to look forward to year after year. Exhibits will range from LaSalle and his trek across this part of Michigan in the 1600s to stories of a 1774 family breaking flax and their life experiences in that time. At 4:00 PM, the winner of the raffle for a chainsaw will be announced (and you will have time to get your tickets that day).

This year is no different. Horse-drawn wagon rides will be available, the Realy house will be open to tour with knowledgeable volunteers, including the newly refurbished parlor and girl’s bedroom with 1880 reproduction wallpaper, demonstrators will be on site showcasing their talents, talented local musicians will be entertaining young and old alike with songs and stories, a children’s area is available for little ones to play and learn about life on the farm and as always the concession area will be offering delicious meals as well as the famous Waterloo Bean Soup. The newly renovated Bakehouse will have freshly popped popcorn and the scrumptious Waterloo Museum recipe Molasses Cookies.

The Farm Store will be open for you to begin your Holiday shopping or just something that you’ve always had your eye on, Vendors will be onsite offering their handmade wares, the Flower Barn will be open and offering beautiful Autumn arrangements/wreaths/garlands for your home.

As always, the Farm Wagon will be there with local produce and delicious home-baked cookies, brownies, bread, cakes, pies, and other treats from our numerous volunteers. We usually also have some homemade jams/ jellies/ honey and occasionally pickles and salsas. Also at the Farm Wagon, pretzels will be back, and you will also be able to get more molasses cookies in case you run out from walking from the Bakehouse, so you can have a stash of your own in your car.

This year, we are thrilled to be bringing back our pie judging competition. Home bakers will be submitting two pies (no, our judges do not get to eat both); one will be for judging, and the second could be for you to take home. They will be auctioned off to benefit the Waterloo Farm Museum. The Pie Auction will occur at 3 PM. We have some beautiful Pottery prizes for the winners. Pie Judging occurs at 11 AM.

We are also excited to be adding a kids pie eating contest. There will be two groups – for children up to 8 years old and 9-13 years old. They will be covered in plastic and given a 5-inch pie, and whoever finishes first/is the messiest wins. Sign-up will happen that morning in the Children’s Area. Competitions will occur at 1 PM & 2:30 PM. We look forward to all the delicious Mayhem.

The Event runs 10 AM to 5 PM. The cost is $5 for adults/ $4 for Seniors 62+/ $2 for Children 5-12 / Members, and Children under 5 are Free.

Waterloo Farm Museum is located at 13493 Waterloo Munith Rd, Grass Lake, MI 49240.