Pittsfield Township is looking ahead to Phase 2 of the Public Safety Facility Improvement project

Pittsfield Township is continuing to move forward on the Public Safety Facility Improvement project after approving a contract addendum with BlueScope Construction.

This decision by the township board will allow for the completion of Phase 1 and continuation of construction for Phase 2A. At its Oct. 23 meeting, the township board approved authorized the supervisor and clerk to sign a contract addendum with BlueScope Construction for Phase 2A of the Public Safety Facility Improvement Project, at a cost of $2,371,794, contingent on the $2,500,000 award of federal community grant funds and subject to township attorney approval.

This past March, the township board unanimously approved an expenditure of $5 million of general fund reserve and public safety reserve funds toward construction of the new Station 1 Fire Department and Police Department renovation. The work is now underway. The project is happening at 6227 W. Michigan Ave.

The facility improvements include designing and constructing a new Fire Department Station 1 and renovations of the current Station 1, which would become a separate Police Department headquarters building.

In a memo to the township board, Pittsfield’s Public Safety Director Matt Harshberger said the “Public Safety Facility Improvement Project has continued to proceed with BlueScope Construction and Vanston-O’Brien, Inc. Phase 1 work has begun, with demolition of the fire quarters and training room, as well as site and utility work.”

“The project is utilizing a phased-in approach,” Harshberger said. “At this time, Phase 2A requires a construction agreement addendum with BlueScope Construction, an approved Sourcewell government vendor, to utilize the pending $2,500,000 federal community grant award and existing $240,000 township ARPA funds for a total of $2,740,000 for Phase 1/2 of the facility improvement project.”

Photo 1: A rendering of the facility. Image courtesy of Pittsfield Township

Photo 2: Work is underway. Photo courtesy of Pittsfield Township