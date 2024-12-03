Pittsfield Township looking at a New Residential Development

A plan for a new residential development has been introduced in Pittsfield Township.

Called The Walden, the proposed development went before the township planning commission late last month. The plan has received preliminary site plan approval.

To learn more the Sun Times News followed up with Haley Feeman, Municipal Services Coordinator for Pittsfield Charter Township. The location is at the southeast corner of Carpenter Road and I-94. The applicant is Schafer Development.

It’s proposed to be a multi-family residential development consisting of one four-story structure containing 121 dwelling units. The plan said there would be 12 studio units, 54 one bedroom/bathroom units and 55 two bedrooms/bathrooms units. The building is planned to be 45 feet in height.

The site consists of multiple parcels coming together for the development. The developer is asking for a zoning change from single family suburban residential to planned unit development (PUD). The total acreage is just over 20 acres, but the plan considers wetlands and calls for open space.

The next steps for this plan has the developer waiting on outside agency approvals and once they obtain those then they will go before the Pittsfield Township Planning Commission again for final site plan approval.

Map of the location courtesy of Pittsfield Township