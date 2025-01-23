Planner Says Milan Well-Positioned for Growth, Seeks More Survey Responses for Master Plan

Photo: Milan City Council discusses the city’s Master Plan and Community Survey at its January 21, 2025, work session. Photo by Karen Lambert

Initial survey responses about the best direction for Milan City have started showing some trends, City Planner John Enos said at the joint planning session at city hall Tuesday Jan. 21.

But, Mayor Ed Kolar hopes for many more responses before they finish the master plan later this year.

“Definitely we’d love everyone to fill those surveys out,” Kolar said during city council. “In a city of approximately 6,500 people — about 375 [who responded] are city residents and then we had some people in the townships who filled them out …. We’d love to get a thousand responses to help guide where we go with future city planning and this master plan. We’d love everyone to fill it out and get it in. We have plenty of time …. Do your part. Do the survey, please.”

Trends that have stood out so far include a desire for trails, senior housing and more restaurants, Enos said. Enos has been Milan City’s planner for 20 years, a contracted position through Carlisle Wortman in Ann Arbor.

With Enos’ help, the city is analyzing Milan’s demographics, housing, economic trends and other characteristics.

At Tuesday’s joint study session, Enos explained to the Milan City Council and the Milan Planning Commission the importance of updating the master plan. Benefits include a clear vision for the future, protecting a high quality of life, and the legal ability to turn down projects that do not fit the city’s long-term goals for the community, even if they fall within zoning ordinances.

City administrator Jim Lancaster said since a few planning commission members are newer they decided to slow down and take a more educational approach at Tuesday’s meeting, but that going forward they will break down the information in the survey into smaller work sessions so the community can offer feedback.

“We can have a good hour discussion on housing, a good hour discussion on transportation. That way we are not overdoing it with a four-hour meeting,” Lancaster said.

They are looking for feedback from those inside and outside of Milan City limits.

“There is no age limit. One [survey] question is for Milan Area Schools people. We’re trying to get anyone who comes to town. We’re really not excluding anybody,” Lancaster said.

In order to get a wide range of responses, the city advertised the survey on Facebook and in the city publication The Connection in December. Community Engagement Director Jill Tewsley went to the senior center to tell people about the survey and help some get online. Mayor Kolar distributed paper copies to the seniors as well. In addition, Milan Youth Council members are working to get more students to take the surveys. Councilmember David Snyder personally paid to send out a letter to inform residents and request feedback.

When the plan draft is done, Enos said it’s customary to share it with our neighbors, like the surrounding townships, to see if there are any conflicts.

Enos said that Milan is well positioned to grow if the council wants that – it’s located by US-23, has beautiful natural features and great schools and is also cheaper than some of the surrounding areas so people are turning to Milan to “kickstart their life.” He said the surrounding townships want to stay rural and are looking to Milan to provide services like retail and dining.

The current master plan was developed in 2010 and last revised eight years ago. State law suggests cities revisit their plans every five years.

Planning Commission member James Latham agreed it was time to re-visit the plan.

“I think the master plan has served us well,” Latham said. “I’ve been on the planning commission for quite a while, but with all of our efforts and the things that we see going on I think things are changing and I think even being on planning commission the last several years you feel the pressure a little bit, you feel the sense of change — It’s more urgent, it’s faster. I think it’s done well, but I think it will do us well to update it, and try to keep everyone’s ideas flowing.” Latham said.

After Enos finished his presentation, the council opened the microphone up to public comment, but though attendees filled many of the seats only two spoke.

Former City Councilmember and 48-year Milan resident Rod Hill said that he has been happy with the high occupancy of buildings along Main Street, and suggests opening up a residential section of downtown zoned D-2 between Main St., Church, and 1st street for additional businesses.

Dylan Penzien, a member of Milan Youth Council and a junior at Milan High School, asked about affordable housing. After the meeting, he said that he is glad that the city is collecting resident feedback so that newcomers and people whose voices were not included in the original master plan can be included.

“It was pretty informative,” Penzien said. “I was glad that it talked more about the master plan and what it will eventually bring to the town. … I hope they provide as much clarification as possible going forward].”

Another Milan Youth Council member and Milan High School student Jameel Mustafa said he loves politics and was happy to be involved, even though he doesn’t live in Milan city boundaries: “I live in London township. I have a vested interest in keeping Milan nice,” Mustafa said.

A copy of the survey results so far can be found at the bottom of the agenda packet for the work meeting. The current master plan is available on the city’s website, as is the ongoing survey.