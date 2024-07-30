Community News

Silver Maples of Chelsea and The Chelsea Senior Center are thrilled to announce the upcoming “Play It Forward” Kaleidoscope Concert Fundraiser, featuring the renowned vocal group THREE MEN and a TENOR. Known for their outstanding pop vocal music, quick-witted humor, and overall likeability, THREE MEN and a TENOR promises an unforgettable musical experience for all attendees. Join us for an evening of fantastic entertainment and community spirit as we “Play It Forward” to support live music for area seniors. Your participation and generosity help ensure the continuation of vibrant cultural events that enrich the lives of seniors in the greater Chelsea community.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, August 27th, 2024

Time: 6:00 p.m. – Refreshment Reception in the Chelsea High School Commons

7:00 p.m. – Showtime, Chelsea High School Auditorium

Location: Chelsea High School

Donations:

Suggested donation is $25. Donations to Silver Maples of Chelsea will be accepted at the concert, by mail, and online. When donating on-line, please note KALEIDOSCOPE as the program designation.

All proceeds will sponsor Kaleidoscope Concerts at Silver Maples of Chelsea, a free live music series for seniors in the greater Chelsea community.

Want to do more? Play It Forward. A gift of $1,000 sponsors a Kaleidoscope Concert at Silver Maples.

If you have questions about donation options, contact Kristine Bradley, Silver Maples Director of Development at 734-433-5214

Transportation: