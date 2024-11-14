Pop On Main Street: Milan’s Small Business Saturday Celebration

Celebrate Small Business Saturday in Milan with exclusive deals, pop-up shops, food trucks, and festive fun for the whole family.

Milan’s downtown will be bustling with activity for “Pop On Main Street” on Saturday, November 30, from 9 AM to 3 PM. This celebration of Small Business Saturday brings special deals, pop-up markets, local artisans, food trucks, and more to create a unique shopping experience for community members and visitors alike.

Event Highlights

Gift Wrapping for Donations : Brown Paper Packages Tied Up with Strings will be at the Old Fire Barn (153 E. Main), offering gift-wrapping services for donations.

: Brown Paper Packages Tied Up with Strings will be at the Old Fire Barn (153 E. Main), offering gift-wrapping services for donations. Get Caught Shopping on Main Street : Shoppers can enter to win $25 gift cards by sharing photos on social media with tags for Milan Main Street. Additionally, a social media team will roam the area, catching shoppers on camera every hour and awarding $25 gift cards to selected shoppers.

: Shoppers can enter to win $25 gift cards by sharing photos on social media with tags for Milan Main Street. Additionally, a social media team will roam the area, catching shoppers on camera every hour and awarding $25 gift cards to selected shoppers. Mini Photo Sessions : Photographer Mary Kerkes offers a limited-time, 12-minute mini-session for individuals or families for $125, discounted from $225, providing two digital downloads and an option to purchase more with a discount.

: Photographer Mary Kerkes offers a limited-time, 12-minute mini-session for individuals or families for $125, discounted from $225, providing two digital downloads and an option to purchase more with a discount. Let’s Chill Winter Fest Wine Walk Tickets: Tickets for the upcoming Wine Walk on February 1, 2020, go on sale at special pricing, starting at $25 for the first 50 buyers and scaling up in price for subsequent sales.

Food & Treats

In Tolan Square, DanceXplosion will offer hot cocoa and baked goods, each priced at just $1. Also available is authentic kettle corn from Harvest Kettle Corn.

Pop-Up Vendors

Numerous vendors will set up shop for the day, offering a range of unique products:

Kim Rhoney Fine Art (Plum Tree Yarn Shop)

(Plum Tree Yarn Shop) Holiday Wreaths from Up North Greens & Co. (Northern Chicks)

(Northern Chicks) Thirty-One Bags and Vintage Shindig (FitMod)

and (FitMod) Sheila’s Soy Scents homemade candles and melts (FitMod)

homemade candles and melts (FitMod) Magnificent Magnetic Jewelry and Holiday Packages

Exclusive Offers from Local Stores

Adventure Ink : 15% off all items, plus Buy One Get One on select comics and books.

: 15% off all items, plus Buy One Get One on select comics and books. Collins Center : 20% off storewide (excluding dry cleaning).

: 20% off storewide (excluding dry cleaning). Fudge Beauty : Spend $100 in gift cards and get a voucher for a 30-minute facial.

: Spend $100 in gift cards and get a voucher for a 30-minute facial. Hungry Howie’s : 30% off total orders for carryout only.

: 30% off total orders for carryout only. Laila Kujala Art Studio : 60% off sunflower magnets.

: 60% off sunflower magnets. Latham’s Hardware : Deals on Christmas items, greeting cards for $1, Candle-lite 18 oz jar candles special: 2 for $12, and special pricing on a snow blower and paint sale.

: Deals on Christmas items, greeting cards for $1, Candle-lite 18 oz jar candles special: 2 for $12, and special pricing on a snow blower and paint sale. Life is Sweet : Get a personalized and hand-lettered ornament for $5.

: Get a personalized and hand-lettered ornament for $5. Little Pharmacy : Buy one CBD product, get the second half-off, plus a $10 credit on future purchases over $10 (excludes CBD products and prescriptions. Purchase must be greater than $10.00 to receive credit).

: Buy one CBD product, get the second half-off, plus a $10 credit on future purchases over $10 (excludes CBD products and prescriptions. Purchase must be greater than $10.00 to receive credit). Magnolia on East Main : 30% of sales from Finding the Trail lip balm will be donated to Aid in Milan.

: 30% of sales from Finding the Trail lip balm will be donated to Aid in Milan. Muddy Paws : $7 nail trims and $2 off self-serve dog washes.

: $7 nail trims and $2 off self-serve dog washes. Northern Chicks: Get a $5 gift card with a purchase.

Get a $5 gift card with a purchase. The Owl: An incredible array of deals on beer, wine, and coffee.

An incredible array of deals on beer, wine, and coffee. Peppers Mexican Grill: Save 10% on all gift cards purchases

Save 10% on all gift cards purchases Plum Tree Yarn Shop: Special deals will include free patterns, a range of discounts on yarn, tools, and books, plus a Knit One, Crochet Too trunk show.

Special deals will include free patterns, a range of discounts on yarn, tools, and books, plus a Knit One, Crochet Too trunk show. Textiles Fabric Shop: Deals to be revealed Wednesday, November 27.

Join Milan’s Pop On Main Street for a fun-filled day supporting local businesses, finding special gifts, and enjoying seasonal treats and experiences that make this Small Business Saturday one to remember.