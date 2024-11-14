Pop On Main Street: Milan’s Small Business Saturday Celebration

Celebrate Small Business Saturday in Milan with exclusive deals, pop-up shops, food trucks, and festive fun for the whole family.
Milan’s downtown will be bustling with activity for “Pop On Main Street” on Saturday, November 30, from 9 AM to 3 PM. This celebration of Small Business Saturday brings special deals, pop-up markets, local artisans, food trucks, and more to create a unique shopping experience for community members and visitors alike.
Event Highlights
- Gift Wrapping for Donations: Brown Paper Packages Tied Up with Strings will be at the Old Fire Barn (153 E. Main), offering gift-wrapping services for donations.
- Get Caught Shopping on Main Street: Shoppers can enter to win $25 gift cards by sharing photos on social media with tags for Milan Main Street. Additionally, a social media team will roam the area, catching shoppers on camera every hour and awarding $25 gift cards to selected shoppers.
- Mini Photo Sessions: Photographer Mary Kerkes offers a limited-time, 12-minute mini-session for individuals or families for $125, discounted from $225, providing two digital downloads and an option to purchase more with a discount.
- Let’s Chill Winter Fest Wine Walk Tickets: Tickets for the upcoming Wine Walk on February 1, 2020, go on sale at special pricing, starting at $25 for the first 50 buyers and scaling up in price for subsequent sales.
Food & Treats
In Tolan Square, DanceXplosion will offer hot cocoa and baked goods, each priced at just $1. Also available is authentic kettle corn from Harvest Kettle Corn.
Pop-Up Vendors
Numerous vendors will set up shop for the day, offering a range of unique products:
- Kim Rhoney Fine Art (Plum Tree Yarn Shop)
- Holiday Wreaths from Up North Greens & Co. (Northern Chicks)
- Thirty-One Bags and Vintage Shindig (FitMod)
- Sheila’s Soy Scents homemade candles and melts (FitMod)
- Magnificent Magnetic Jewelry and Holiday Packages
Exclusive Offers from Local Stores
- Adventure Ink: 15% off all items, plus Buy One Get One on select comics and books.
- Collins Center: 20% off storewide (excluding dry cleaning).
- Fudge Beauty: Spend $100 in gift cards and get a voucher for a 30-minute facial.
- Hungry Howie’s: 30% off total orders for carryout only.
- Laila Kujala Art Studio: 60% off sunflower magnets.
- Latham’s Hardware: Deals on Christmas items, greeting cards for $1, Candle-lite 18 oz jar candles special: 2 for $12, and special pricing on a snow blower and paint sale.
- Life is Sweet: Get a personalized and hand-lettered ornament for $5.
- Little Pharmacy: Buy one CBD product, get the second half-off, plus a $10 credit on future purchases over $10 (excludes CBD products and prescriptions. Purchase must be greater than $10.00 to receive credit).
- Magnolia on East Main: 30% of sales from Finding the Trail lip balm will be donated to Aid in Milan.
- Muddy Paws: $7 nail trims and $2 off self-serve dog washes.
- Northern Chicks: Get a $5 gift card with a purchase.
- The Owl: An incredible array of deals on beer, wine, and coffee.
- Peppers Mexican Grill: Save 10% on all gift cards purchases
- Plum Tree Yarn Shop: Special deals will include free patterns, a range of discounts on yarn, tools, and books, plus a Knit One, Crochet Too trunk show.
- Textiles Fabric Shop: Deals to be revealed Wednesday, November 27.
Join Milan’s Pop On Main Street for a fun-filled day supporting local businesses, finding special gifts, and enjoying seasonal treats and experiences that make this Small Business Saturday one to remember.