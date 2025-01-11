PowerSchool Data Breach did not impact Saline

Saline Area Schools said it was not impacted by the massive PowerSchool data breach that may have exposed student and staff data at different school districts around the country.

In his Jan. 10 community message, Saline Superintendent Stephen Laatsch addressed this issue to update the district:

“A recent cybersecurity incident impacted PowerSchool, a company that provides our school district with student information management software. On December 28, 2024, PowerSchool discovered unauthorized access to certain customer data, however, we have been informed that this incident did not impact our district data. As always, our #1 priority is to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff. Should we receive further information on this or other incidents, we will share it with families as applicable.”

According to K-12 Dive, which is a nationwide news source on K-12 education, PowerSchool, the cloud-based K-12 software provider, has confirmed a compromised credential was used to access its PowerSource customer support portal.

K-12 Dive said a “PowerSchool spokesperson said in an emailed statement that ‘the incident is contained and we do not anticipate the data being shared or made public.’ The company said the incident was not a ransomware attack.”

When asked about the scope of this data breach, K-12 Dive said “PowerSchool did not comment on the number of students, teachers or school districts impacted by the incident.”