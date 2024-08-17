Protestors Rally at Ann Arbor Airport Against Runway Expansion

STN Staff

On Saturday, August 17, a group of determined protestors gathered at the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport to voice their opposition to the controversial runway expansion project.

The demonstrators, consisting of residents and environmental advocates, rallied against the planned extension, citing concerns over increased noise, safety risks, and potential ecological damage. Holding signs and chanting slogans, the protestors made their presence felt as they demanded that city officials halt the project and consider alternative solutions that would not jeopardize the quality of life in surrounding neighborhoods.

The Ann Arbor Municipal Airport’s proposed runway expansion has sparked mixed support and concern among residents and officials.

The project, aimed at extending the runway to meet larger aircraft’s takeoff and landing requirements, is part of a broader effort to improve safety and operational efficiency. By adding approximately 800 feet to the existing runway, the expansion would allow planes to land and take off with fewer restrictions on weight, which currently forces some aircraft to limit fuel and passengers.

Proponents argue that the expansion will not only enhance safety—by providing more room for aircraft to land and addressing blind spots for the control tower—but also open the door for future infrastructure improvements, such as the widening of State Street. The project, estimated to cost between $8 and $10 million, is expected to be funded primarily through state and federal grants, with a small portion coming from local sources.

However, the plan has faced significant opposition from nearby residents, particularly those in Pittsfield Township. Many are concerned that moving the runway closer to residential areas could increase noise levels and raise safety risks. For instance, the new runway alignment would bring landing aircraft closer to Lohr Road, where planes could cross just 49 feet above cyclists’ heads. Additionally, environmental concerns have been raised, as the area surrounding the airport is home to wetlands, native plantings, and wildlife such as Canadian geese. Residents have invested significantly in improving the local environment, and they fear that the expansion could undermine these efforts.

Photo by Martha Valen

The debate over the airport expansion has also led to legal action. Pittsfield Township, alongside a citizens group called the Committee for Preserving Community Quality, has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the project, arguing that the environmental assessment approved by the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration failed to address the potential impacts adequately. The lawsuit underscores the deep divide between the economic and operational arguments for the expansion and the community’s concerns about quality of life and environmental preservation.

As the project progresses, it will likely remain a contentious issue in the Ann Arbor area, reflecting the broader challenges of balancing development with community and environmental interests.