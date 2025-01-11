Public Invited to WCC’s Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy

Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will host its 19th annual celebration of the legacy of civil rights pioneer Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Thursday, January 16. The public is welcome. Admission is free.

The event will be 3:30-5 p.m. in the open space on the second floor of WCC’s Student Center and will feature the announcement of the 2025 Equity in Action Awards as well as live music and refreshments. The campus is located at 4800 E. Huron River Drive, Ann Arbor. View a campus map for building locations.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Living King’s Legacy: Making the Dream a Reality.”

The Equity in Action Awards are presented during the annual MLK Celebration and honor WCC employees and community members who embody the college’s mission to make a positive difference in people’s lives by exemplifying the values and ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., specifically in the areas of advocacy, leadership and service.

WCC’s Jazz Ensemble and Matasha Allen will deliver a musical tribute during the program, and the Jazz Ensemble will also perform before and after the celebration.

IF YOU GO

What: MLK Celebration

When: 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, January 16

Where: Washtenaw Community College, 4800 E. Huron River Drive, Student Center, 2nd floor open space. View a campus map for building locations.