Pure Michigan Spotlights DTE Energy Foundation Trail North of Chelsea

Photo: DTE Energy Foundation Trail. Image: video screenshot

By Doug Marrin

The scenic DTE Energy Foundation Trail, located just seven miles north of Chelsea, has captured the spotlight in a Pure Michigan video, released a year ago. The video, part of Pure Michigan’s ongoing effort to highlight the state’s outdoor recreational offerings, features the trail system, which has become a popular destination for both locals and visitors.

The video features Jason Aric Jones, founder of the trail and Chair of the DTE Energy Foundation Trail Board. Jones speaks passionately about the project, emphasizing the community’s commitment to preserving and enhancing the area’s natural beauty. “We wanted to create a trail that not only offers a great experience for hikers and bikers but also showcases the incredible landscape we have here in Michigan,” said Jones.

DTE Energy Foundation Trail Founder/Board Chair Jason Aric Jones. Image: video screenshot.

The DTE Energy Foundation Trail is known for its diverse terrain, which includes rolling hills, dense forests, and picturesque vistas. The trail system has been meticulously designed to offer something for everyone, from beginner to advanced trail users. “Our goal was to build a trail that would be accessible to a wide range of people, regardless of their experience level,” Jones explained. “It’s a place where people can come to enjoy nature, get some exercise, and find a sense of peace.”

Jones also highlighted the collaboration between various stakeholders, including local government, community organizations, and private donors, in bringing the trail system to life. “This was truly a community effort,” he noted. “Without the support and dedication of so many people, this trail wouldn’t be what it is today.”

The video not only showcases the beauty of the trail but also serves as an invitation for outdoor enthusiasts across the state and beyond to visit and experience the DTE Energy Foundation Trail for themselves. “This trail is a testament to what can be achieved when a community comes together with a shared vision,” said Jones. “I hope it inspires others to get out and explore the natural wonders that Michigan has to offer.”

As the DTE Energy Foundation Trail continues to grow in popularity, it stands as a shining example of the power of community-driven initiatives and the importance of preserving Michigan’s natural resources for future generations.