REAL ID Requirements Begin This May

Federal law enforcing new requirements for American licenses and IDs will take effect May 7.

The 2005 act, passed in response to the 9/11 attacks, set higher standards for forms of identification that are required by the TSA and DHS. Both of these agencies will only accept REAL ID-compliant forms of identification, which are required for entrance into certain federal buildings, boarding of a federally regulated commercial aircraft, and entering a nuclear power plant.

IDs that are compliant with this new law will have a marking in the top corner. In Michigan, this mark is either a gold circle with a star in the center or a gold outline of the state with a star in the center, as shown below:

Photo courtesy of the Michigan Department of State website

Those with DACA status can be issued a temporary REAL ID who have documentation of their status.

How To Convert to a REAL ID

If a person does not have a REAL ID, an application for one can be filled out at the Michigan Department of State.

To apply for a new ID, an applicant must bring his or her current Michigan license or ID, a valid US passport or birth certificate (or other proof of legal residency), and legal name-change documents if there is a different name on the applicant’s birth certificate.