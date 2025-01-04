January 04, 2025 Donate
REAL ID Requirements Begin This May

Federal law enforcing new requirements for American licenses and IDs will take effect May 7.

The 2005 act, passed in response to the 9/11 attacks, set higher standards for forms of identification that are required by the TSA and DHS. Both of these agencies will only accept REAL ID-compliant forms of identification, which are required for entrance into certain federal buildings, boarding of a federally regulated commercial aircraft, and entering a nuclear power plant.

IDs that are compliant with this new law will have a marking in the top corner. In Michigan, this mark is either a gold circle with a star in the center or a gold outline of the state with a star in the center, as shown below:

Photo courtesy of the Michigan Department of State website

Those with DACA status can be issued a temporary REAL ID who have documentation of their status.

How To Convert to a REAL ID

If a person does not have a REAL ID, an application for one can be filled out at the Michigan Department of State.

To apply for a new ID, an applicant must bring his or her current Michigan license or ID, a valid US passport or birth certificate (or other proof of legal residency), and legal name-change documents if there is a different name on the applicant’s birth certificate.

