Rebuild TimberTown: Volunteers Needed for August Community Project

Sign Up Today to Help Reimagine TimberTown from August 6-11, 2024

Community News

After two years of planning, it’s crunch time. Go time.

TimberTown will be rebuilt from Aug. 6 through 11, 2024. Over 400 volunteers are still needed to make this community project a reality.

“We know a lot of people needed to wait to sign up to confirm schedules, and so on, but now we’re just a couple of weeks out and we need folks to start signing up,” said Jeff Hardcastle, co-chair of the TimberTown Reimagined Steering Committee.

Sign up to volunteer time

“We’re grateful that several local businesses, like Chelsea Hospital and Gestamp, are allowing their staff to be paid while they volunteer,” said Hardcastle. “That’s a real gift, but it’s imperative that everyone who enjoys Chelsea’s parks, has children who are excited about playing on the playground, to grandparents who bring their grandkids to the park to look at the opportunities to lend a hand.”

Hardcastle said that there are easy jobs, like checking in volunteers or helping to set up the food buffets. There are also skilled jobs for those with experience using power tools and jobs for people who want to paint, sand, tote, and organize. Shifts are only 4 hours long, and food is provided at noon and 4:30. They will have food and drink for volunteers, including a hydration tent and childcare. A commemorative volunteer t-shirt is also available.

“It’s an all-hands-on-deck scenario,” Hardcastle said, “I hope everyone can sign up today.”

For more information about volunteering, check out www.TimberTownChelsea.org.

Photos courtesy of TimberTown Reimagined Committee

Background

Over 25 years ago, the original TimberTown play structure was built from scratch. Hundreds of volunteers of all ages came together in a barren field to raise the timbers that became Chelsea’s iconic playground. It was a week of community building, laughter, and hard work.

In 2024, the project is a reimagining. Improving the old, adding some new.

The Clocktower Lookout Tower and its ramps and cubbies will be sanded, stained, and repaired. The Jiffy Mix and apple murals will be repainted. Sightlines will be improved so parents can better track their kids.

New features will be built from colorful and long-lasting structural plastic. The project will include many ADA features, new climbing areas, new swings and slides, a “poured in place pathway,” and a whole new TotTown for the 2 to 5-year-olds to explore.