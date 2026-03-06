March 06, 2026

Registration for WCC Summer, Fall Classes Opens Next Week

STN Staff

Washtenaw County

Registration for the Summer 2026 and Fall 2026 semesters at Washtenaw Community College opens next week.

Returning students may register beginning Wed., March 11, followed by new students on Thurs., March 12. Class schedules are available at wccnet.edu/enroll.

Summer 2026 classes begin Mon., May 11, and Fall 2026 classes begin Mon., Aug. 31.

As WCC celebrates 60 years of opening doors, the college serves more than 21,000 students, offering more than 140 programs to meet community needs and prepare students for careers in high-demand industries.

WCC’s programs in nursing and cyber defense are nationally recognized, and the college has been named a Gold-Level Veteran-Friendly School and a U.S Department of Labor Apprenticeship Ambassador.

The college’s tuition – $99 per credit for in-district students – is the lowest in the state, making WCC an ideal starting point for the thousands of students each year who transfer to four-year institutions to continue their education.

Nearly 50 programs are offered fully online, with additional classes available in hybrid, evening and weekend formats designed for busy schedules.

WCC offers three starts to the Summer 2026 semester:
• Session I May 11
• Session II May 26
• Session III June 23

WCC offers four starts to the Fall 2026 semester:
• Session I August 31
• Session II September 23
• Session III October 7
• Session IV October 23

Later-start courses cover the same material in an accelerated format.

Students enrolled at other colleges and universities may register as Guest Students to complete transferable general education courses while taking advantage of WCC’s low tuition and small class sizes.

Current high school seniors can get a head start on college and save money by enrolling in the May 26 or June 23 summer sessions.

Student Welcome Center staff can assist with the college’s free applications, registration and questions from current and prospective students, parents, counselors and teachers. Financial assistance is available; visit the college’s Financial Aid webpage for details.

REGISTER NOW!

What: Summer & Fall Semesters

When: Summer 2026 Semester begins May 11; Fall 2026 Semester begins August 31.

Online: Learn more

Call: (734) 973-3543

Email: [email protected]

