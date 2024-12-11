Residents Question What’s Next for Saline’s Dam

Photo: Aerial photo of Mill Creek Pond with a conceptual rendering of what it would look like if the dam were removed. Image: Town Hall slide presentation

Saline residents gathered on December 10 for a presentation and town hall meeting to discuss the feasibility study on the future of the city’s dam, which could either be rehabilitated or removed.

The session featured city officials, engineering experts, and public input, with participants sharing concerns about costs, environmental impacts, and the long-term outlook for the dam and surrounding parkland.

Reduced Costs and Middle Ground

The first question addressed whether a middle-ground option between removal and rehabilitation—operating the dam at a reduced level—could minimize state standards and associated costs. Shawn Middleton of the Spicer Group explained, “Yes, there is opportunity for middle ground…but you definitely reduce risk by drawing impoundment down. You may not have to put as much money into it, but you’re kind of stuck…where it doesn’t really serve either function very well being a river or lake.”

Sediment Concerns and Testing

Residents were eager to learn if sediment testing had been conducted for contaminants. Middleton confirmed, “We did perform sediment testing and analysis following EGLE guidelines.” Spicer Group’s Kevin Wilkes added, “We tested for all of the things included in EGLE guidance, including heavy metals…I would have to double check on PCBs specifically.”

Recreational Impacts

One resident, emphasized the recreational value of the dam and Mill Pond, stating, “Mill Pond is the only current safe area for people to kayak or canoe or paddle boat on.”

Others questioned whether removing the dam would improve recreation or cause unintended consequences such as decreased depth. Wilkes responded, “By not having dams in the river, it opens more length of river to kayaking or canoeing. This is why we’re seeking public input, as I wasn’t aware that downstream depth is a concern.”

Funding and Decision Timeline

Another question asked if the January 31, 2025 deadline coincided with funding opportunities for either option. City Engineer Tesha Humphriss clarified, “The January 31 deadline is to solicit feedback…it’s not tied directly to any grant. Funding will likely dictate the ultimate decision.”

An EGLE representative present noted the state’s Dam Risk Reduction Grant Program is in its final year, stating, “We’re trying to leverage legislators to refund the program. Currently, dam removal is more attractive as there are more funding sources available for it.”

Wildlife and Environmental Changes

Concerns about wildlife impacts arose, particularly for species adapted to the current habitat. Aaron Snell from Streamside Ecological replied, “There’s still water habitat that many fish favor…but restoring something to its natural condition benefits the system as a whole.” He added that relocation plans for fish and mussels would be part of any dam removal process.

Resident Perspectives

A longtime resident voiced concerns about property values and aesthetics: “When we bought this property, we paid a premium for the lot…Now you’re talking about drastically changing our view.”

Another highlighted the emotional significance of the dam, stating, “This is about our heritage, our sense of place here in Saline. Perhaps it should be a referendum or proposal on an upcoming election.”

Beyond the Discussion

Further discussion touched on sediment migration downstream, the feasibility of repurposing parkland, and erosion control measures. Officials reiterated that public feedback would be included in the final feasibility report and shared steps for the decision-making process.

The public comment period remains open until January 31, 2025, for further input.

The presentation slides will be available on the city’s website, featuring all data and renderings.

Residents can submit their comments via email to:

City Engineer Tesha Humphriss, thumphriss@cityofsaline.org

Kevin Wilks, P.E., kevinw@spicergroup.com

For those unable to attend, the town hall was live-streamed and remains available on the City of Saline’s YouTube channel.