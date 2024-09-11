Residents Voice Concerns Over FBI Shooting Range Noise at Council Meeting

Mayor Ed Kolar addresses the community’s ongoing concerns and outlines steps to mitigate noise from the FBI shooting range in Augusta Township.

Photo: Milan Mayor Ed Kolar responds to public comments of concern over the nearby shooting range. Image: city video screenshot

During the Milan City Council meeting on September 3, Mayor Ed Kolar responded to area residents’ concerns about noise from the FBI shooting range in Augusta Township. The range, which has been operational for several years, continues to generate complaints from local homeowners, particularly Eileen Cosner, who has spoken out against the noise that disrupts daily life.

Cosner, whose family has lived in the area for over a century, described the situation as “intolerable.” She shared that the shooting occurs frequently, sometimes lasting up to eight hours, and has been negatively affecting her family’s quality of life. “Some days it’s like a war zone,” she told the council during public comment, adding that her grandchildren are reluctant to play outside due to the noise. Another local resident supported Cosner’s comments, urging the council to “get some pressure on the FBI… to build the noise abatement.”

The shooting range was developed after the City of Milan agreed to a partnership with the FBI in 2018, allowing them to use part of a 139-acre property previously donated by the federal government. While the facility aims to serve as a state-of-the-art training center for law enforcement, its proximity to residential areas has sparked significant controversy. Residents, including Cosner, have consistently raised concerns about the lack of prior notification, absence of a sound study, and non-compliance with local zoning laws.

Mayor Kolar provided an update on the city’s efforts to mitigate the issue. He clarified that the City of Milan owns the land but does not control the funding or construction of the range, stating, “The feds do the build, and we share the range.” According to Kolar, the city has been working closely with federal officials to secure additional funding for phase two of the project, which includes plans for an indoor range and a noise barrier. However, he noted that funding delays have stalled progress. “We are trying to figure out why they are behind and what the next phase for us is,” Kolar explained.

Kolar further emphasized that the city is in ongoing discussions with Augusta Township regarding their noise ordinances, but so far, no significant changes have been requested. “They haven’t given us any real inclination that they want us to make any changes out there,” he stated. Nevertheless, he assured the community that the city remains committed to addressing the noise issues and will continue advocating for federal funding to implement the necessary sound barriers.