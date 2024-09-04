Reviving Nostalgia with Restoring Antique Slot Machines in Waterloo

Bill Darwin II of Waterloo, MI, brings antique slot machines back to life, preserving memories and mechanical artistry.

Photo: Darwin’s hobby/business has him backed up until March 2025 for restorations, and he couldn’t be happier. Photo by Doug Marrin.

Bill Darwin II of Waterloo, MI, has turned a childhood fascination into a full-time business, breathing new life into antique slot machines. What began as a hobby has evolved into a niche career, fueled by his passion for preserving these vintage relics and the memories they hold.

“My interest in antique slot machines began when I was 10 years old back in 1967,” Darwin recalls. “I went to my uncle’s house for dinner, and there were two antique slot machines sitting on the floor. Like a 10-year-old kid, I went running over and started jerking on the handle. My uncle yelled at me to keep my ‘grubby meat hooks’ off because they were antiques.” At the time, slot machines weren’t even legal to own in Michigan, not even as antiques.

Darwin’s hobby/business has him backed up until March 2025 for restorations, and he couldn’t be happier. Photo by Doug Marrin.

Years later, Darwin’s desire for an antique slot machine reemerged. After several fruitless searches, he finally found a 1945 Mills Black Cherry machine at a junk shop in Allen Park, Michigan. That discovery sparked his entry into the world of slot machine restoration. “I bought them, started restoring them, and within a year, it turned into another business,” he explains.

Darwin’s passion for these machines is rooted in the nostalgia they represent. “People are bringing these machines to be restored so they can keep that family memory going,” he shares. “They tell me, ‘We’re not interested in selling it.We just want to preserve this memory for our kids and grandkids.'” Darwin meticulously dismantles each machine down to every screw, spring, and cotter pin, cleaning and restoring each part by hand. “I take pride in making them look like a brand-new piece of machinery.”

Darwin’s showroom is packed with slot machines of all kinds. Photo by Doug Marrin.

His love for the craft is not just about business; it’s a passion. “When I restore a slot machine, it’s like restoring an old car,” Darwin says. “I’ve always wanted to restore a car, but I never had the money or space to do it. Slot machines give me that same satisfaction.”

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a wave of new business as people sought to restore family heirlooms they inherited. “Business is pretty good,” Darwin admits. “I’m backed up to March of next year with slot machine restoration. A lot of people inherited these machines and didn’t have any interest in them, so they put them on the market, which flooded it. But for those who want them restored, that’s my market right now.”

Before and after pictures of Bill’s work. Courtesy of Bill Darwin II.

Darwin’s business is unique, not just for the nostalgia it preserves but also for the skills it requires. “There might be 15 to 20 of us in the country doing this as a business,” he notes. “Most people don’t want to tackle it themselves because of the liability involved.”

The mechanical aspect of slot machines fascinates Darwin. “There is no electricity involved, and I’m not an electronics guy,” he laughs. “It’s the mechanical aspect of it—how it works. When I take a machine that’s rusty and broken, clean it up, and see it work again, that’s the really cool part.”

Darwin’s restorations range from $400 to $4,500, depending on the make, model, and rarity of the machine. He warns collectors about reproductions. “Back in the 70s and 80s, some companies reproduced these machines, but they didn’t do it correctly. The metal wasn’t hardened, so it wears out quickly. There’s a lot of that out there,” he cautions.

Darwin will even give you a coin to take one of his machines for a spin. Using your own would be illegal. Photo by Doug Marrin.

For Darwin, it’s about more than just restoring a machine; it’s about connecting with history and keeping memories alive. “I love seeing the gratification on people’s faces when they come to pick up their restored machine. It’s like they’re reconnecting with a piece of their past,” he says. Recently, a family drove from Columbus, Ohio, to pick up their restored machine. “They were just elated they could play it again,” he adds. “That’s what makes this work so rewarding.”

In a world of digital distractions, Darwin’s restored slot machines offer a tangible link to a simpler time, a reminder of days gone by when a pull of a lever and the clatter of coins offered a moment of joy.

Contact information for Bill Darwin II can be found at https://www.oldtimeslots.com/