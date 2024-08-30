Rich Grains Bakery Is A Rising Star in Milan’s Culinary Scene

“That’s when I realized, this can really happen.”

A small bakehouse in Milan is capturing the attention of food lovers with its artisanal breads and delicate pastries. Rich Grains Bakery, founded by Saline graduate Kyle Purcell, has quickly become a beloved fixture at the Saline Farmers Market and a trusted supplier for several area businesses.

A selection of goodies from Rich Grains Bakery. Photo courtesy Kyle Purcell.

Purcell’s journey into the world of baking started early. He completed the culinary program at Saline High School and at just 15 years old, he began working as a bakery associate at Busch’s Fresh Food Market. “I always had a passion for baking,” he recalls.

After several years working at Zingerman’s Bakehouse in Ann Arbor, Kyle wondered if it was time to switch gears. He began making pretzel sticks on the side and selling them to Dan’s Downtown Tavern in Saline. When that work created a conflict of interest with his management position at Zingerman’s, Kyle figured it was time to pursue his dream on his own. “My main goal, no matter what, was always to sell bread at the farmers market,” he says.

Kyle’s first challenge was finding a place to bake that was bigger than his kitchen at home. “If I want to make this my full-time gig, I need to find a kitchen,” he said. Then, as things go in small towns, Kyle found his first commercial kitchen through his mom’s friend, Vicki Zilke of Zilke’s Vegetable Farm. Operating from the Zilke Farm Kitchen led to his second wholesale account with Original Gravity Brewing Co., for whom he now produces nearly 80 loaves a week. “That’s when I realized, this can really happen,” he reflects.

Rich Grains Bakery quickly became a hit at the Saline Farmers Market, although Kyle had to learn the hard way about market dynamics. “The first time I went to the Saline Farmers Market, I brought so much bread, thinking it would all sell, but I only sold about a third,” he admits. Undeterred, he continued to expand his wholesale business, supplying bread to a growing list of local businesses, including Dan’s Downtown Tavern, Original Gravity Brewing, Arise Bakery and Café, Zilke Farm, and Vestergaard Farms.

What truly sets Rich Grains Bakery apart though, is Kyle’s unwavering commitment to quality ingredients. He uses organic, freshly milled, whole-grain flour and European-style butter to craft his signature sourdough and croissants. He uses an extended fermentation process, which can take up to 23 hours, giving his bread a unique texture and flavor that has earned rave reviews. “A lot of people appreciate the long fermentation. I freshly mill the whole grain flour myself, which gives it a distinct flavor kick,” Kyle explains.

His croissants, which undergo a meticulous three-day process, have also become a local favorite. “The crumb (the interior texture) is more honeycomb-like, which is what you really want in a traditional, fresh-style croissant,” he notes. Customers have even told him “It’s the best on this side of the Pacific.”

Butter, almond, and chocolate croissants from Rich Grains Bakery. Photo courtesy Kyle Purcell.

As his business continues to thrive, Kyle stays focused on maintaining the high standards that have earned him a loyal following. He plans to move into a new kitchen space in the next several months, where he’ll open a monthly pop-up shop while continuing to supply the Saline Farmers Market and his wholesale accounts. “I always try to stay somewhat small to ensure my quality is the best. The more you grow, the harder it is to keep that quality,” he says.

Kyle credits the local community for much of his success. He regularly donates bread to the local Methodist Church and the Milan Fire Department and frequently donates gift cards for local fundraising efforts. “The support from the community has been incredible,” he says.

He was also quick to thank his wife, a nurse, whose work–and health care coverage–allowed him the flexibility to pursue his passion. “I really appreciate her for that.”

With plans to expand while staying true to his roots, Kyle Purcell remains dedicated to what has guided him from the beginning—craftsmanship, quality, and a deep connection to the community. Whether at the farmers market or in local shops, one thing is clear–Rich Grains Bakery is nourishing the community one loaf at a time.