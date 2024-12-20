Ringing in the Season: Meet Saline’s Talented Handbell Choir Directors

Photo: First United Methodist bells photo by Sue Kelch

So when the holiday season comes along, what are a few of your favorite things? The snow? Or perhaps it’s the holiday lights that brighten those long, dark nights? Or maybe the welcome winter break or even football bowl games?

Or maybe you love the bells. And if you love the bells, you are in for a treat. Allow me to introduce you to three of Saline’s Handbell Choirs. While their backgrounds and experiences vary, they each share a deep and lifelong passion for music and playing handbells for worship and the community.

Introducing Director Claire Barnich, First Presbyterian Church

Claire began attending the First Presbyterian Church in 2013 and was invited by Joan Starkey, the director at the time, to join the Joyful Ringers bell choir. Claire eventually stepped in as director and has directed for 11 years. Her musical background includes a formal education in music, along with teaching at a local K-8 school, covering both orchestra and general music.

In addition to Claire’s leading the handbell choir, she is also an active performer with the musical duo Fiddle Pie, “where I sing and play the violin and we specialize in Celtic and Old-Time fiddle tunes.”

Introducing Director George Cullinan, First United Methodist Church

George Cullinan recalls his early experience at the Faith United Methodist in Sunbury, PA back in the 90s. “I was the choir accompanist for a brief period just out of college, and then started directing in 2016.” George came onboard as director at First United Methodist a little over two years ago. His primary instrument is piano, “which is a great starting point for bells since they read from the same staves. I’ve also been a choir nerd since high school. Even as a piano major, singing was a major part of my undergraduate career.”

Introducing Director Carrie Jere, St. Andrews Catholic Church

Carrie moved to Saline in 2008, and later joined the chorale choir at St. Andrew Catholic Church and played guitar for special occasions. In 2018 she joined the bell choir under the direction of Jacquelyn Tonks and began learning to ring.

After the Covid pause in 2021, Carrie talks about how she was asked to restart the bell choir as the current director was reaching in years and battling illness. Apprehensive at first, she explains “I don’t have a specific musical background as my formal education is in chemical engineering and massage therapy. But I took the leap, and have really enjoyed leading such a wonderful and talented bunch!”

Carrie speaks of her love for music. “My parents’ love for music transferred to me, so growing up I listened to a wide variety of music, always finding solace in the lyrics through different experiences in my life. My dad played guitar, so at around 11 years old I asked him ‘how he does that’ and he taught me to play. All throughout school I always loved to sing in the choirs, and after high school I would play guitar and sing for special occasions, oftentimes with my dad.”

Handbell Choir Directors Share Their Favorite Pieces

Everyone has a favorite piece of music they enjoy. Claire, George and Carrie were happy to share their choices.

For Claire, “10,000 Reasons arranged by Lloyd Larson is definitely one of them. I love this piece because it’s a beautiful collaboration with the vocal choir, and the way the handbells and voices come together creates such a powerful and moving sound.”

Another piece Claire says stands out is “Rondo Jubilee by Brenda E. Austin. It is a joyful, fun, and playful piece that the bell choir absolutely loved playing. What makes it especially exciting is the use of chimes, mallets, martellato lifts, and thumb damps, which add a lot of rich texture and variety to the music. These techniques bring the piece to life and keep things fresh and dynamic throughout the performance. It’s always a blast to play!”

One of George’s favorite times is the Christmas season. In December George leads the Cantata with orchestra and vocal performance made up of both adults and children. And Christmas Eve services are always special. For the family service, George states there will be “an instant bell choir – children are encouraged and welcome to participate – with bells and instructions provided. The evening service will be festive and include the chancel choir, handbells, and instruments. And the midnight service will include an assortment of solos and duets.”

For Carrie, one of her favorite songs the bell choir plays is ‘Holy, Holy, Holy.’ Carrie describes the piece as a “beautiful and joyous song with an interesting mix of chimes and bell techniques, which fits nicely into the joyful season that is Easter. And Easter is one of my favorite seasons; a time of reverence, contemplation, and self-examination that occurs during Lent.”

Handbell Choir Directors Describe Their Passion in Directing

For Claire, “my goal has always been to empower students by helping them connect with music—whether it’s through building skills, creativity, or a sense of community. Being part of this group has really deepened my love for making music together as an ensemble and has shown me just how powerful collaboration and community can be in music. It’s been a truly rewarding experience!”

Claire adds “we like to keep everything focused on praising God and start with a prayer every time we start rehearsals. We also enjoy collaborating and this year one of the highlights has been participating in Lucy Ann Lance’s Holiday Radio Show at Briarwood Mall. The show brings together a diverse group of community musicians for several hours of festive performances, and we were thrilled to be asked back for another year.”

George states succinctly that his favorite part of playing handbells is “the camaraderie. I always leave rehearsal in a better mood than I started.”

Carrie also speaks to how rewarding it is. “Along with leading the bell choir, I’ve found it very rewarding to sing with the children at the Friday morning school masses and witnessing them develop a love for song and prayer. I also sing at funerals where I help create an atmosphere of love and peace for families in remembering their loved ones. My musical connection to the community has deepened over time and I’m thankful for the opportunities that come.”

Handbell Choir Directors Share Their Experience Directing Handbells

Claire reflects on her experience as a bell choir director. “As director I’ve seen firsthand the dedication and pride each ringer brings. We’re the definition of teamwork—each person is responsible for their own notes – it’s all about individual accountability. Unlike an orchestra, where players contribute to a layered texture, each handbell player acts as part of one unified instrument.”

George contrasts singing with bell choirs. “With singing there are multiple voices sharing one part. It’s easier to hide if you’re less confident in your abilities. In a bell ensemble each bell is rung by an individual, so each member is essential. One absence instantly diminishes the sound. It’s a beautiful, concrete reminder that we all matter.”

Carrie reflects on the feelings of accomplishment while playing and learning new techniques. “It’s been a great learning curve for everyone, especially me! And I really thank the wonderful group we’ve had as we’ve worked together to understand some of the intricacies in the music… and also the basics!”

“We’ve learned new techniques in ringing and I really love when part of the choir dampens the bells with their thumbs, while the melody rings through. And that’s always fun when it’s disrupted by a fun and abrupt table damp! But probably my favorite is when measures are highlighted by continuously shaking the bells. The newest marking we’ve run in to is ‘vib’, where you move the bell left and right as it rings out, which causes a beautiful movement in the music!”

“Playing together we become so familiar with a piece that the piece sounds whole rather than individuals ringing. It’s very satisfying and the group feels the sense of accomplishment it brings. Our audiences reflect that same enjoyment and approach us with big smiles after performances!”

What Advice Would You Give to Someone Who is Interested in Playing Handbells?

Claire encourages others, saying “starting handbells is a fun and rewarding experience, with a few things to keep in mind. First, handbells are all about teamwork, so you’ll be working closely with others. Everyone in the choir will help you as you learn, and together you’ll create beautiful music. It takes some precision to get your notes just right, so don’t worry if it takes time—practice makes perfect. Focus on the basics, like how to hold and strike the bell, and how to use mallets or special effects.”

“Most importantly, have fun! It’s normal to feel challenged at first, but with time and practice, it will all come together. Everyone starts as a beginner, so take your time, ask questions, and enjoy the process. Soon enough, you’ll be making great music with your bell choir!”

George starts by saying first and foremost “our door is always open.” Drawing from his own experience, he adds “most instruments take years of practice to reach a level of mastery. The beauty of handbells is you can make beautiful sounds in the span of one rehearsal with rudimentary reading skills. I’d recommend it to anyone without a lot of time to drill away in a practice room.”

Lastly, Carrie chimes in (pun intended) by offering her advice. “To anyone looking to join a bell choir I’ve always been told that all you really need to know is how to count, and I think it’s true! Then if your note is circled, you ring that once we’ve counted up to it. It’s really interesting to me, pieces that are a little bit more complicated with timing – mixing quarter, half, whole and eighth notes happening at the same time. Then playing really starts to feel like drumming where the timing is so key – throw in some timing changes and it really gets interesting!”

What Music and Handbells Mean to Me

I will close this article with my personal journey with music. My parents gave me an appreciation for different styles of music. Dad loved his bluegrass and I can still hear him singing his favorite “I Saw the Light.” Mom was a gifted pianist and played hymns on the piano and organ for churches her entire life. Her favorite hymn was “Grace Enough for Me.” Today I am just as comfortable listening to foot stomping blue grass/honky tonk, as I am with a church choir. I learned to play piano as an adult, and joined the First United Methodist Church bell choir 30 years ago and have enjoyed every minute of it.

My final thoughts on music and bells: everyone enjoys music and music is for everyone to enjoy, for it is a universal language. As for musicians, I liken them to angels, the conduit between heaven and earth. Ergo, ‘Every time a bell rings an angel gets his wings’ – or so says Zuzu Bailey in It’s A Wonderful Life.

The next time you listen to the handbells — as the players ring out the notes and shake, thumb damp, mallet, swing, pluck, and ring touch the handbells — listen carefully as angels get their wings.

I hope that you get a chance to hear the wonderful bells ring in Saline.

For more information on bell choir practice and performance dates, please contact:

St. Andrews Catholic Church https://standrewsaline.org or call 734.429.5210

First Presbyterian Church https://salinepres.org or call 734.429.4140

First United Methodist Church www.fumc-saline.org or call 734.429.4730

For websites on handbell agility exercises and techniques mentioned in the article, here’s where to start: www.artofhandbellringing.com and https://handbellmembers.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/TechniquesHandoutPART1.pdf