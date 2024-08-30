Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Proudly Presents the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Photo: Raul Rojo from Jalisco Mexican Restaurant wins best take out (not pizza) – photo by Sue Kelch
The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce (SACC) recognized the People’s Choice Awards 2024 winners and runners up at the Saline Community Fair.
Molly Coy, President of the SACC, announced, “It is great to be back at the Saline Community Fair to recognize some outstanding businesses in our community. This is part of our ‘Love on Local’ campaign, and pays tribute to our members.”
Molly added, “We will be spotlighting all businesses that were the top and second highest vote getters with a day of social media on the SACC’s social media pages as well as including them in a one-on-one podcast with local radio celebrity Lucy Ann Lance.”
In addition, winners receive a banner to proudly display, and are welcome to walk in the Saline Holiday Parade December 7, 2024. All second place winners receive a certificate suitable for framing in their business.
While Saline voters have their usual favorite winners, there were some newcomers this year, including Jalisco Mexican Restaurant (owner Raul Rojo just celebrated their first year in Saline) and Cottage Inn (new owner Tim Nowling has been in Saline less than a year).
It was a pleasure to see awardees bring their families and staff to the event, and is evident that Saline business owners are well invested in the Saline community.
Here is the list of the winners of the People’s Choice Awards for 2024:
Best Burger
Winner: Dan’s Downtown Tavern
Second place: Brecon Grille & Pub
Best Local Coffee Shop
Winner: Brewed Awakenings
Second place: Carrigan Café
Best Pizza
Winner: Jet’s Pizza
Second place: Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders
Best Personal Health Care Provider
Winner: The Massage Center
Second place: Open Your Heart, LLC
Best Take Out (not Pizza)
Winner: Jalisco Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Second place: Biwako Sushi
Best Local Bar/Brewery
Winner: Oscar’s Sports & Grill
Second place: Salt Springs Brewery
Best Specialty Retail
Winner: Nu2u Again
Second place: CANI Nails
Best Automobile Shop
Winner: Gerry’s Tire & Alignment
Second place: Saline Chevrolet
Best Bank/Financial Services
Winner: Bank of Ann Arbor- Saline
Second place: Huntington National Bank
Best Lawn Care Services
Winner: A&H Lawn Service, Inc.
Second place: Heritage Lawn Care, Inc.
Best Customer Service Business
Winner: Cottage Inn Pizza
Second place: Old National Bank
Best Grocery/Party Store
Winner: Busch’s Fresh Food Market
Second place: Village Party Store, Saline
Best Sweet Shop
Winner: Carrigan Cafe
Second place: Brewed Awakenings Café
Best Breakfast
Winner: City Limits Diner
Second place: George’s Saline Inn
Best Recreation Facility
Winner: Emagine Entertainment
Second place: Station 300
Best Realtor/Company
Winner: Reinhart Realtors Saline-Elke Van Dyke
Second place: Charles Reinhart Company- Todd Lands
Best Dentist/Orthodontist
Winner: Woodland Family Dentistry
Second place: Kelly Orthodontics
Best Chiropractor
Winner: Thrive! Wellness Center
Second place: Steadfast Chiropractor
Best Insurance Company
Winner: Hartman Insurance Agency, Inc.
Second place: Rosales Insurance Agency- State Farm
For more information on the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce, view their website at www.salinechamber.org
For the complete list of the 19 winners and runners of the People’s Choice Awards on the website, go to www.salinechamber.org/58256-2/
Photos by Sue Kelch