Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Proudly Presents the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Photo: Raul Rojo from Jalisco Mexican Restaurant wins best take out (not pizza) – photo by Sue Kelch

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce (SACC) recognized the People’s Choice Awards 2024 winners and runners up at the Saline Community Fair.

Molly Coy, President of the SACC, announced, “It is great to be back at the Saline Community Fair to recognize some outstanding businesses in our community. This is part of our ‘Love on Local’ campaign, and pays tribute to our members.”

Molly added, “We will be spotlighting all businesses that were the top and second highest vote getters with a day of social media on the SACC’s social media pages as well as including them in a one-on-one podcast with local radio celebrity Lucy Ann Lance.”

In addition, winners receive a banner to proudly display, and are welcome to walk in the Saline Holiday Parade December 7, 2024. All second place winners receive a certificate suitable for framing in their business.

While Saline voters have their usual favorite winners, there were some newcomers this year, including Jalisco Mexican Restaurant (owner Raul Rojo just celebrated their first year in Saline) and Cottage Inn (new owner Tim Nowling has been in Saline less than a year).

It was a pleasure to see awardees bring their families and staff to the event, and is evident that Saline business owners are well invested in the Saline community.

Here is the list of the winners of the People’s Choice Awards for 2024:

Best Burger

Winner: Dan’s Downtown Tavern

Second place: Brecon Grille & Pub

Best Local Coffee Shop

Winner: Brewed Awakenings

Second place: Carrigan Café

Kim Kaster from Brewed Awakenings wins Best local coffee shop – photo by Sue Kelch

Best Pizza

Winner: Jet’s Pizza

Second place: Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders

Best Personal Health Care Provider

Winner: The Massage Center

Second place: Open Your Heart, LLC

Best Take Out (not Pizza)

Winner: Jalisco Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

Second place: Biwako Sushi

Best Local Bar/Brewery

Winner: Oscar’s Sports & Grill

Second place: Salt Springs Brewery

Best Specialty Retail

Winner: Nu2u Again

Second place: CANI Nails

Best Automobile Shop

Winner: Gerry’s Tire & Alignment

Second place: Saline Chevrolet

Best Bank/Financial Services

Winner: Bank of Ann Arbor- Saline

Second place: Huntington National Bank

Best Lawn Care Services

Winner: A&H Lawn Service, Inc.

Second place: Heritage Lawn Care, Inc.

Best Customer Service Business

Winner: Cottage Inn Pizza

Second place: Old National Bank

Tim Nowling from Cottage Inn Pizza wins best customer service – photo by Sue Kelch

Best Grocery/Party Store

Winner: Busch’s Fresh Food Market

Second place: Village Party Store, Saline

Best Sweet Shop

Winner: Carrigan Cafe

Second place: Brewed Awakenings Café

Best Breakfast

Winner: City Limits Diner

Second place: George’s Saline Inn

Best Recreation Facility

Winner: Emagine Entertainment

Second place: Station 300

Best Realtor/Company

Winner: Reinhart Realtors Saline-Elke Van Dyke

Second place: Charles Reinhart Company- Todd Lands

Best Dentist/Orthodontist

Winner: Woodland Family Dentistry

Second place: Kelly Orthodontics

Best Chiropractor

Winner: Thrive! Wellness Center

Second place: Steadfast Chiropractor

Best Insurance Company

Winner: Hartman Insurance Agency, Inc.

Second place: Rosales Insurance Agency- State Farm

For more information on the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce, view their website at www.salinechamber.org

For the complete list of the 19 winners and runners of the People’s Choice Awards on the website, go to www.salinechamber.org/58256-2/

Photos by Sue Kelch