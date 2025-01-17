Saline Area Schools Approves Purchases for the High school and Middle School

From the weight room to the bleachers and STEAM remodel, Saline Area Schools approved a number of big purchases at the last school board meeting.

Rex Clary, Saline Area Schools Executive Director of Operations, went before the school board on Jan. 14 with recommendations for each purchase. The board approved each one.

The weight room decision approved a purchase bid for Sorinex Exercise Equipment for the new weight room at Saline High School in the amount of $427,005.05. Clary said working with Kingscott Architects and Saline High School Physical Education certified staff, they developed an equipment list that was functional and safe for the students.

He along with SHS Certified Staffers Corbin Brown, Rocky Palazzolo, Wendy Lagerquist and Kingscott representatives visited weight rooms at Allen Park High School, Hartland High School and Chelsea High School. After visiting all three facilities, speaking with instruction staff, students, strength coaches and facilities directors, post bid interviews Clary said they determined that Sorinex scored the highest for durability, functionality and safety.

He said Sorinex is an innovator in the industry and puts student safety first in all their designs.

The bleachers decision will see the district devote $295,663 to replace the Saline High School gymnasium east and west bleachers/seating. The proposal from Interkal was approved.

Clary said he and his team worked with Interkal to design a “more spectator friendly bleacher that will be safe and reliable.” He said they have added an additional row to reduce the height of the steps, the handrail system will be integrated into the bleacher and a “front” handrail will be installed.

“The existing bleachers system is extremely difficult and labor intensive to operate in its present condition,” Clary said in his recommendation. “This age of the bleachers is now over twenty years old and continues to require monthly service calls resulting in significant repair costs.”

He said much of SHS will be closed this summer due to the new solar integrated roof replacement, STEAM Center and Weight Room construction projects, so the new bleachers will be installed during this summer so as to limit the loss of revenue from the gymnasium space or loss of use by the students. Trane Pre-purchase Equipment Saline Middle School – Interior Renovation recommendation in the amount of $48,981

The third decision approved the purchase and delivery of four – Trane Model VUD1600 Unit Ventilators for the Saline Middle School STEAM remodel in the amount of $48,981. These are for the Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) room.

Photo: A rendering of the weight room at SHS. courtesy of Saline Area Schools