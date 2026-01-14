Saline Area Schools Board Opens 2026 with Unanimous Leadership Votes

The Saline Area Schools Board of Education began 2026 with a tightly organized and unanimous slate of leadership votes on Tuesday, Jan. 13, as board members moved quickly through the annual organizational portion of the meeting.

Current Board President Michael McVey opened the process by nominating Darcy Berwick to serve as temporary chairperson while officer elections were conducted. The motion was approved without opposition.

McVey then nominated Tim Austin to serve as board president. Austin, who has previously held the role, was elected unanimously and spoke briefly following the vote.

“I’m excited to return to the role of president and I’m looking forward to the year,” Austin said. “I look forward to the opportunity to coalesce around Dr. Kowalski and give her every opportunity to be successful.”

Austin’s comments underscore the board’s continued support for Superintendent Dr. Kowalski, as the district navigates ongoing post-pandemic challenges, enrollment considerations, and long-term planning efforts.

Austin then nominated Jennifer Steben to retain her position as vice president, marking her fourth year in the role. Steben has also served two years as board president. The nomination passed unanimously.

“I’m happy to serve students and staff,” Steben said.

For the secretary position, McVey nominated Berwick to continue in her role. Austin followed by nominating McVey to serve as treasurer, resulting in the two board members switching positions. Both motions passed unanimously and without discussion.

The organizational meeting set the tone for the board’s work in the new year, reflecting continuity in leadership and a shared commitment among board members as they begin 2026.

Photo: Saline BOE President Michael McVey passes the gavel to Tim Austin at the board’s Jan. 13, 2026, meeting. Photo by Heather Finch