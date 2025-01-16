Saline Area Schools has its new Director of Safety and Security

The new Director of Safety and Security for Saline has a range of knowledge and previous work in jobs that should help him in his new role with the school district.

This role is new for Saline.

Bringing with him such past experiences as overseeing the multi-jurisdictional SWAT and Negotiations Team for Washtenaw County, implementing the Special Victims Unit at Eastern Michigan University and helping to deliver security services within Livonia Public Schools (K-12), Dan Karrick was recently brought on to the new position for Saline.

Karrick went before the Saline school board on Jan. 14, to introduce himself. He said he has extensive experience in law enforcement, including with the Westland Police Department and Eastern Michigan University Police Department.

His educational background includes being a graduate of the Wayne County Regional Police Academy, having a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Madonna University and a Master of Public Administration, Concentration in Governmental Agencies from the University of Michigan, Dearborn.

He retired from both the Westland and EMU police departments. At both departments he served as a Deputy Chief. Most recently, he worked with the University of Michigan’s Michigan School Safety Initiative and National Center for School Safety as a Technical Assistance Specialist.

The process to fill this new role for Saline school began in the fall. At that time, Saline Superintendent Steve Laatsch said, “Starting December 1, Saline Area Schools is ending the contract with the Saline Police Department, and School Resource Officer Morgan Sieja will return to road patrol with the department. This transition will allow the District to recover funds to support the hiring of a Director of Safety and Security.”

Carol Diglio, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources for Saline, said they had 33 strong candidates apply for the role and eventually got down to five candidates for final interviews with Karrick coming out as the new director. She said they are happy he is here and he’s been awesome.

Looking over his experience, Karrick said he looks to bring the different worlds together, from law enforcement to working in schools with students and staff. He said this is one of his strengths. He said he wants to continue to develop the strategies he’s learned from his past, from anti-bullying work to emergency plans.

Noting he’s excited to help Saline continue to improve its safety and security, he said he’s excited to “help kids, help kids grow.”

Photo: Dan Karrick. Photo courtesy of Saline Video YouTube Channel.