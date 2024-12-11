Saline Area Schools Superintendent Announces His Retirement

Saline Superintendent Stephen Laatsch announced on December 11 that he will be retiring after nearly three decades as an educator in Saline Area Schools.

In a message to the community, Laatsch said “On July 1, 2025 I will begin a new journey, as I will be retiring from Saline Area Schools at the conclusion of this school year.”

This announcement will set in motion the school district’s process to find the next superintendent.

Here is the full message from Laatsch:

Dear Saline Area Schools Community,

I have been fortunate to serve as an educator in the Saline Area Schools for the past 27 years. I started my career at Heritage School in 1997 as a Technology Instructor, then served as a 6th-grade teacher, the Heritage Assistant Principal, and the Heritage Principal. I moved on to serve the District as the Assistant Superintendent of Instruction, and in 2021 was selected to serve as the Superintendent. My career at SAS has been an incredible journey for which I am immensely grateful. On July 1, 2025 I will begin a new journey, as I will be retiring from Saline Area Schools at the conclusion of this school year.

It is important for me to announce my retirement now in order to allow the Board of Education enough time to form a committee to select a Superintendent search firm, post the position, and conduct interviews during the Spring of 2025. I look forward to helping the next Superintendent transition seamlessly into the District before I leave.

Through the many roles I have held, I have been able to witness first-hand the immense work that all of our staff accomplish each day to make this District great! I am very proud of our collective accomplishments over these 27 years. We have outstanding students, staff, and community members. SAS fosters an incredibly collaborative and supportive environment where people truly understand the importance of educating the whole child.

During last night’s Board of Education Meeting, I was privileged to deliver an update on the State of the District. Saline Area Schools continues to earn high academic rankings, provides a plethora of extracurricular and athletic opportunities, and employs talented and dedicated staff across all of our departments. Additionally, the District is lucky to be housed within a supportive community with engaged parents, volunteers, and community members who passed a $180 million bond to fund facilities in support of our students’ academic and athletic excellence. The District also has a healthy fund balance which provides the flexibility to pursue new initiatives and needs as they arise in the future.

We have a great deal to be proud of at Saline Area Schools and I believe the District is well-positioned to continue to excel in the future. I consider myself extremely lucky to have served as your Superintendent these past four years. Thank you, Saline.

Go Hornets!

Stephen D. Laatsch, PhD

Superintendent

Saline Area Schools