Saline Area Schools Update the Community on Hate Speech Incidents

Saline Area Schools has completed their investigation into the hate speech incidents that took place in September.

The school district was updated on the incidents in Saline Superintendent Stephen Laatsch’s Oct. 25 community message:

“On September 14, Dr. Laatsch shared information about incidents involving hate speech at Saline High School. We have investigated the incidents, followed due process, and held students accountable consistent with the Saline High School student code of conduct. Now that the process is complete, we can confirm the hate speech incidents involved racist, antisemitic, and indecent drawings in the dirt on some cars belonging to high school students. As a reminder, student records are federally protected and we will not comment on disciplinary actions taken.”

“These incidents emphasize the need to continue our work to ensure that our schools are welcoming places for all students. At Saline High School, adult advisors, staff, and administrators meet regularly with student-led affinity groups to continue to build a safe and inclusive school climate. Additionally, staff and administrators check in with individual students and families, and recognize each student’s individual value to our collective community.”

“District-wide, we have continued to promote professional development opportunities for our staff focusing on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. DEI Specialist, Dr. Ryan Kerr, has been working in collaboration with teachers to develop culturally responsive lessons and activities across multiple grade levels. School-level equity teams continue to elevate inclusive practices within their school buildings. Building leadership teams have worked to incorporate lessons into community meetings and advisory times to teach students, as developmentally appropriate, concepts and skills related to Saline’s Bridge to Civility.”

“Once again, our administrators take every report of bullying, hate speech, and harassment seriously, and that process begins with brave students who take notice and stand alongside their peers. Students are encouraged to speak with any trusted adult in our buildings, reach out to a counselor or social worker, or make a report using Let’s Talk or Ok2Say.”

“Schools are part of a larger community, and it will take action on the part of the entire community to bring a stop to hate speech. Families are encouraged to review the resources provided on the Saline Area Schools DEI page to assist in guiding these discussions.”