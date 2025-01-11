Saline Area Senior Center Opens Applications for Annual Souper Bowl Competition

Organizations and restaurants are encouraged to join our 4th Annual Souper Bowl Competition! Proceeds fund Saline Area Senior Center (SASC) programming.

Cooking rules: Contestants must prepare their soup at their location and provide about a gallon of soup for the contest (the past Souper Bowl competitions had about 100 people in attendance). Please bring serving utensils and any condiments/toppings you may need. SASC will provide 2oz cups, napkins, spoons, and trays. Contestants are welcome to bring marketing materials, tablecloths, etc.

It is free to enter the competition. Public fee for the tasting is $5 per person. Individuals will receive a set of ten tickets to vote with. They may spread the tickets out equally or give their tickets to just one contestant. Your table and cups will have a number associated with your soup to make judging easier for contestants.

Bragging rights will be given for Best Hearty Meat Soup and Best Vegan/Vegetarian, for both People’s Choice and Judges’ Choice. You may enter up to two soups, but they must be in the different categories.

Things to note:

• Specify what the name of your soup is and which category it is in.

• Arrive at Saline Area Senior Center by 10:30am as the tasting will start at 11am, and people are generally a bit early. You may park in the back of the building for easier access. If you have an extra extension cord or power strip on hand, please bring them. The SASC has a few extra cords and power strips, but it may come in handy to have your own.

• Contestants will have half of a 6 foot tables, sharing with another contestant, unless you enter two soups.

• Bring gloves to wear.

Feel free to bring marketing materials.