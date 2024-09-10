Saline Area Senior Center to Host Annual Health Fair

STN Staff

The Saline Area Senior Center (SASC) invites all seniors in the surrounding area to attend their Annual Health Fair, set for Friday, October 4, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This event is a wonderful opportunity for seniors to learn more about various health and wellness topics, receive important vaccinations, and connect with local vendors.

The Health Fair will feature over 40 vendors, including representatives from senior housing facilities, the Hearing Depot, the Kidney Foundation, and other organizations offering resources on healthcare, home safety, and senior living. Attendees will have the chance to explore vendor tables, meet with experts, and enjoy services such as massage and reflexology demonstrations.

Seniors interested in receiving flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines, or shingles vaccinations must schedule an appointment in advance by calling the SASC at 734-429-9274.

The event will take place at the Saline Area Senior Center, located at 7190 N. Maple Rd., Saline, MI 48176.

For more information, please visit salineseniors.org.