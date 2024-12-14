Saline Basketball Snaps Two Game Skid

The Saline basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak by eating Monroe 43-20 Friday night.

It was a defensive struggle for both teams in the first half with the Hornets leading 9-4 after one.

The Saline defense held the Trojans scoreless in the second and the Hornets lead grew to 16-4 at halftime.

Saline warmed up a little in the third and outscored Monroe 11-4 for a 27-8 lead after three.

Freshman Brady Costigan led the Hornets with 12 points, while Leo Sotiropoulos finished with 10.

The Hornets improved to 2-4 overall on the season.

Photos by Dawn and Dennis McCann