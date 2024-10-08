Saline Church Hosts Annual Harvest Dinner

St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Saline is pleased to announce that it will host the 67th Annual Harvest Dinner on Sunday, October 27, 2024. The event will be held from 12:00 – 4:00 pm in the Fr. Francis Mossholder Memorial Hall, 910 Austin Drive in Saline.

This annual event will feature a from-scratch fall meal including roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, butternut squash, coleslaw, rolls and beverages. The price to attend is $15 for adults, $12 for senior citizens 60 and over, $8 for children ages 6-12 and free for children aged 5 and under. Thanks to the generous support of our parishioners, complementary seasonal pies and desserts will also be available.

St. Andrew welcomes all members of the community to join us for this special event. In addition to in-person dining, carry-out service will also be available from 12:00 – 4:00 pm.

Proceeds from the Annual Harvest Dinner benefit the St. Andrew Parish Needy Fund to support community organizations and individuals in need.