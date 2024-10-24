Saline City Council Approves $325K Increase for Well #7 Installation Amid Regulatory Delays

Rising costs and permit delays push total project over $600K as city officials push for faster state approvals.

At the Saline City Council meeting on October 21, 2024, the council discussed a significant change order for the ongoing Well #7 installation project, with costs rising due to unforeseen regulatory requirements and engineering challenges. The original project, approved at $277,300, now required an additional $325,820, bringing the total project cost to over $600,000.

Water and Wastewater Superintendent Bill Briggs explained that after discussions with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), additional elements were mandated, such as floor drains, ventilation, and a larger, prefabricated concrete enclosure. “We found out that the original hut was not going to be tall enough,” Briggs said. The changes necessitated mechanical engineering adjustments and new blueprints, which further added to the project’s cost.

One of the key issues was the well motor, which had been sitting idle for over a year. “Peerless (Midwest Drilling) is going to go through that motor as part of the increased cost,” Briggs explained, citing concerns over potential flat spots in the motor’s bearings.

City Manager Colleen O’Toole expressed frustration with the regulatory delays, remarking, “I would have liked more expediency and clarity up front with this project.” However, she assured the council that the city had the funds to cover the cost increases, pointing out that the capital reserve funds could be used for this purpose.

Mayor Brian Marl echoed the frustrations about the slow pace of EGLE’s responses. “I don’t appreciate an ever-evolving goal line. If your expectation is that we respond expeditiously, I think it’s fair to assume that they would also respond expeditiously,” he said. Marl suggested that the city make direct contact with state representatives to expedite the permit process, stating, “In my judgment, three months is excessive. I think a review and approval period should be more in the three-to-four-week range.”

The urgency of the project was also highlighted. Councilmember Nicole Rice asked for clarification on the city’s water supply if one of the wells failed. Briggs confirmed, “If anything happens to any one of those wells, we might not produce enough water.”

The council unanimously approved the motion to amend the project’s budget and proceed with the changes. The timeline remains uncertain, with Briggs estimating at least three more months before the well becomes operational, depending on how quickly EGLE processes the permit.