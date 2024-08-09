Saline City Council Approves Annexation of Gerry’s Tire and Alignment

Photo: Google Streetview

At a recent meeting on August 5, 2024, the Saline City Council unanimously approved the annexation of 7911 E. Michigan Avenue, currently home to Gerry’s Tire and Alignment.

The annexation process was initiated by the property owner, Carey Freeman, who submitted a formal request to the City of Saline on July 29, 2024. The property, which has been in operation for over 50 years, is surrounded by City of Saline commercial developments, making it an “island” within Pittsfield Charter Township. The annexation was facilitated by a pre-existing Act 425 Agreement, signed in 2018, between Saline and Pittsfield Township, which allows for such transfers when requested by the property owner.

During the council meeting, City Manager Colleen O’Toole explained that the annexation aligns with the city’s long-standing strategy to streamline services and ensure that all commercial properties within city boundaries receive uniform public utilities, including water and sewer. The council members also acknowledged the existing nonconformities under Article 15 of the Saline Zoning Ordinance, particularly regarding the building’s structure and signage, which will be grandfathered in as legal nonconforming uses.

Freeman’s request included maintaining the use of a movable-type sign, a fixture on the property for many years, used for community announcements and promotions. While the sign does not conform to current city regulations, the council agreed to allow its continued use under the condition that it is not expanded or otherwise altered.

The annexation will become effective 30 days after the necessary documentation is filed with the Washtenaw County Clerk, the Michigan Secretary of State, and the State Boundary Commission.

Council members and the community praised the decision, noting Gerry’s Tire and Alignment’s longstanding contribution to the local economy and continued success under city jurisdiction.