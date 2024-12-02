Saline City Council Approves Contract for US-12 Sidewalk Project Design

Image: Anticipated new sidewalk is marked in red. Image: Council meeting packet.

At its November 18, 2024, meeting, the Saline City Council unanimously approved a contract with Wade Trim Associates for design engineering services for the US-12 sidewalk project. The $92,165 contract is a step in the city’s pursuit of grant funding to close a significant pedestrian gap west of downtown Saline.

Project Overview

The US-12 sidewalk project seeks to add approximately 3,000 feet of new sidewalk along West Michigan Avenue and Austin Drive. Once completed, the project will connect neighborhoods west of Mill Pond to the downtown area, improving walkability and safety for pedestrians. The city aims to fund the project primarily through a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant.

Project History and Challenges

Initially proposed in 2021, the project faced delays due to budgetary constraints. The estimated costs far exceeded initial projections, leading to a suspension of work until new funding opportunities could be identified.

Saline City Engineer Tesha Humphriss explained that the increase reflects the inclusion of property acquisitions and additional costs tied to federal funding compliance, such as National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) reviews.

Grant Pursuit and Next Steps

The TAP grant application, coordinated through the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG), is due in February 2025. If successful, it would significantly offset the project’s estimated $500,000 cost. Wade Trim will assist the city in securing property easements, completing environmental reviews, and preparing designs to meet the TAP application requirements.

Timeline

The city anticipates completing the grant application process by early 2025, with construction projected for summer or fall 2026, pending funding approval. Wade Trim’s work will also include contingency plans to explore additional funding sources, such as Washtenaw County’s Connecting Communities initiative, should the TAP grant fall through.