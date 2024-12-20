Saline City Council Approves Downtown Public Space Working Group

Image: Rendering of a potential development project by Murphy’s Crossing owner Praxis Properties. Photo courtesy of Edge Design Associates and Praxis Properties.

At its December 16 meeting, the Saline City Council approved the formation of a working group to evaluate competing proposals for downtown gathering spaces. Mayor Brian Marl introduced the initiative, emphasizing the need for further analysis.

“In light of recent discussions regarding downtown gathering spaces, it is now abundantly clear that the competing proposals warrant additional scrutiny and evaluation,” Marl stated. “As such, I’m requesting that City Council approve the formation of a working group to evaluate the proposals further and engage all the appropriate stakeholders, including Saline Main Street, local business owners, operators, and downtown property owners.”

The working group will consist of five members: Deputy City Manager and City Treasurer Elle Cole (serving as chair), City Manager Colleen O’Toole, Mayor Pro Tem Janet Dillon, and Council Members Jenn Harmount and Nicole Rice. Meetings are expected to occur throughout the holiday season, either in person or virtually.

Mayor Pro Tem Dillon expressed concerns about the proposed timeline. “It’s a lot of material to digest, evaluate, and then render a decision to bring forward to council in that time frame. So I’m not sure that…I want to say that the group’s going to disband by then, because I’m not sure that we’re going to have all the information over the holidays [or] have contact with all the stakeholders.”

Mayor Marl acknowledged the concern and confirmed flexibility in the schedule if needed. “An extension can always be granted if necessary. We are, as you…previously noted, we are working up against some tight deadlines…I did make contact, obviously, with all of the five individuals who are being appointed to this group, and made clear that meetings during the holidays, in fact, numerous meetings between now and January 13 will be required.”

Councilmember Girbach abstained from the vote due to a “potential financial conflict.”

The motion to establish the working group passed with all other council members voting in favor.