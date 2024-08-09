Saline City Council Approves New Police Chief Contract

The Saline City Council has officially renewed the employment contract of Police Chief Marlene Radzik, extending her tenure through June 30, 2025. The decision was reached during the council meeting on August 5, 2024. The council members deliberated on various aspects of the contract before reaching a consensus.

The new contract maintains many of the terms from the previous agreement, with a notable addition being a monthly vehicle stipend of $450. “This stipend is a cost-effective way to manage vehicle expenses while providing Chief Radzik with the necessary resources to fulfill her duties,” said City Manager Colleen O’Toole.

Chief Radzik’s annual compensation has been set at $117,603, in line with the city’s standard merit pay adjustment for the fiscal year 2025. Additionally, she will continue participating in the MERS Hybrid Pension Plan, contributing between 1% and 10% of her gross annual wage.

Several key points were raised regarding the vehicle stipend during the council meeting. Mayor Pro-Tem Dillon expressed concerns about setting a precedent with the stipend. “My concern is not with the contract or the employee but with the broader implications. We need to ensure that this does not open the door for similar requests from other employees,” Dillon stated.

The discussion also discussed the practicalities and liabilities of the vehicle stipend. Councilmember Girbach highlighted the importance of understanding the impact on other staff and directors and the necessity of equipping the vehicle appropriately for emergency response. Despite these concerns, the council ultimately decided to proceed with the stipend as proposed.

Mayor Marl emphasized the importance of supporting the police chief while also considering long-term solutions. “I would like the issue of a city-issued, appropriately equipped vehicle evaluated over the next 12 months,” Marl said. “However, I believe the current contract is sufficient and reflects the value Chief Radzik brings to our community.”

The final decision was for a one-year contract stipulating that city staff would explore providing the police chief with an appropriately outfitted city vehicle instead of the stipend. The contract includes provisions for severance pay and outlines the terms for termination by both the city and the employee, ensuring clarity and stability for Chief Radzik’s role.