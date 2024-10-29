Saline City Council Tackles Rising Deer Population with New Management Initiatives

City officials and DNR collaborate on education and prevention to address increased deer sightings and safety concerns in residential areas.

The October 21, 2024, Saline City Council meeting tackled a hot topic for residents – the city’s rising deer population and its impact on daily life.

With an uptick in deer sightings across residential neighborhoods, concerns over property damage and traffic safety prompted council members to discuss initiatives aimed at managing the deer population more effectively.

City Manager Colleen O’Toole introduced the issue, emphasizing the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR)’s role. “DNR is very much aware of the issue. They have a new program where they will be monitoring deer population over the next three years to understand migration patterns better,” O’Toole explained. Saline’s Deputy City Manager Elle Cole is in close contact with DNR representatives to align local efforts with state-level strategies.

Council members were quick to voice support for stronger community messaging. Mayor Brian Marl underscored the importance of educating residents this fall, suggesting “social media posts, something in our printed FYI newsletter, and also an email blast to our condo and HOA associations.” Marl emphasized that the city is not seeking punitive measures but rather “looking for compliance” with existing guidelines.

One of the most passionate pleas came from Mayor Pro Tem Janet Dillon, who highlighted the problem’s intensity in her neighborhood. “I live on the west side, and my neighborhood is flanked by cornfields on one side and the river on the other. So, we are just a pathway for deer. It’s nonstop, just literally herds of deer that are coming through. They are not afraid of people…there’s a lot going on,” she said, noting incidents of deer entering garages and wandering near vehicles.

Dillon echoed many residents’ fears that deer, particularly during the October-to-December mating season, pose significant risks to both people and property. “We are going to really need to take a hard look at this, and I think we really need to push on DNR to get us some data, to get us some options of what can be done in this community,” she added.

The council’s “Coexisting with Nature” initiative seeks a balanced approach, as outlined in a memo by Deputy City Manager Cole. Non-lethal strategies include promoting deer-resistant vegetation and hosting educational events on deer behavior and habitat management. The city’s website also offers guides on “Why feeding wildlife can disrupt our ecosystem” and explains that deer prefer to navigate long-standing “deer corridors” that now intersect with developed areas.

Looking ahead, Saline plans a robust educational campaign in spring, but Councilmember Nicole Rice pushed for even earlier action. “The more that we are educated on this topic, the more that we can kind of spread the information throughout the town,” Rice said. She proposed inviting DNR representatives to upcoming Parks Commission meetings, where residents and local volunteers could better understand deer-related challenges.

For Saline residents, the message is clear: stop feeding the deer and be vigilant, especially as the DNR and local authorities continue to study and manage the deer influx. Saline’s “Coexisting with Nature” campaign aims to keep residents informed and neighborhoods safer, even as the city faces a surge in four-legged visitors.