Saline Community Fair Features Traditional and New Activities

Community News

The 2024 Saline Community Fair will feature many traditional activities as well as several new ones throughout fair week, August 28 – September 1.

There are also pre-fair activities on August 26 and 27 and rides only on September 2. The fair is held at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor. There is an exciting line-up of activities and entertainment all week. Check out all the details at www.salinefair.org. This article will also give you some of the highlights of the fair so you can plan which day(s) you want to attend.

Many other activities will take place throughout the week. In addition to exhibits, inside and outside displays, and animals, the Adventures in Agriculture Barn will be open all week and will provide fun for kids. Area businesses will have displays throughout the fairgrounds, and there will be a variety of food booths.

Elliott’s Amusements will provide the carnival rides throughout the week, and pre-fair ride specials are available on their website at www.Elliottsamusements.com under the Saline Fair tab. Online presales of arm bands end August 28 at 11:59 p.m.

The Saline Community Fair and Elliott’s Amusements have also teamed up with the Saline District Library, the Milan Public Library, and the Dexter District Library to provide free rides or concession coupons to those who are eligible for prizes by participating in their summer reading programs. Check with the libraries for details on the “Read to Ride” program.

Visit the fair website at www.salinefair.org for information on the detailed schedule, admission and ride prices, and specials for each day. Click on the daily schedule of events for additional information on many of the activities.

Season admission passes are also available at reduced costs. They cover fair admission and admission to all grandstand events for fair week. Activity details and a complete schedule are available on the website. The many volunteers who make the Saline Community Fair possible hope to see you at the fair.

The Saline Community Fair also wishes to thank its many sponsors and partners for all their support and for making the fair possible. Please check out the list of sponsors and find more information at www.salinefair.org; you may also follow us on Facebook at the Saline Community Fair.

When you come to the fair, be on the lookout for our 2024 fair mascot, Lonnie the Llama. You are invited to “Join Lonnie the Llama” at the Saline Community Fair from August 28 to September 1, 2024!

2024 Saline Community Fair Schedule

Carnival Rides Wednesday through Monday

Dates, times and prices are subject to change due to circumstances beyond control

Pre-Fair Events Monday, August 26 and Tuesday, August 27

Enter Still Exhibits Monday 4:00-8:00 p.m. and Tuesday 9:00 a.m. until noon.

TUESDAY – AUGUST 27

6:30 p.m. Goat Judging – Building F

WEDNESDAY – AUGUST 28 – Saline Schools Day

10:00 a.m. Admission Begins – $5 Admission all day 11 years and up or

free admission if wearing Saline Schools gear

10:00 a.m. Cement Slab Tractor Pull – Grandstand

10:00 a.m. Merchant’s Building Open

10:00 a.m. Pig Club Judging – Building B – Followed by Open Hogs

10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. Inclusion Day Activities – Supported by Nu2U Again; Ride Special/Special Needs Friends & Helper 12:00-2:00 p.m. only

11 a.m., 4 & 6:30 p.m. Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show

11:30 a.m. Muxlow Reptile Show

2:00 p.m. Steer Club Judging – Building B – Followed by Open Beef

4 :00 p.m. Rides Open to Public

4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Saline Alumni Gathering – Building G

4:00 p.m. Beer Barn open until 9 p.m. (last call 8 p.m.)

4:30 – 6:00 p.m. Saline Student Showcase and presentation of Ambassadors – Building B

4:30 p.m. Feeder Calf Club Judging – Building B – Followed by Open Feeders

6:30 p.m. Rabbit Judging – Building E

6:30 – 8:00 p.m. Saline Schools Ag Olympics – Horse Arena

7:00 p.m. Saline Chamber of Commerce People’s Choice Awards – Building B

7:30 p.m. Poultry Judging – Building E

7:30 p.m. Lamb Club Judging – Building B – Followed by Open Sheep

THURSDAY – AUGUST 29 – Children’s Day

10:00 a.m. Admission Begins

10:00 a.m. Merchant’s Building Open

10:00 – noon Touch a Truck – Front Parking Lot

10:00 – noon Children’s Activities – Building B and Building E

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Smokin Hot Gun Slingers Mounted New Shooters Clinic – Horse Arena

12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Rides Open for Children’s Day

12:30, 4 & 6:30 p.m. Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show

2:00 p.m. Muxlow Reptile Show

2:00 – 5:30 p.m. Smokin Hot Gun Slingers 3 Stage Main Match – Horse Arena

4:00 p.m. Rides Open to Public

5:00 p.m. Beer Barn open until 10:00 p.m. (last call 9:00 p.m.)

7:00 p.m. Junior Livestock Auction – Building B

7:00 p.m. KOI Drag Racing – Grandstand

FRIDAY – August 30 – Senior’s Day / Ladies’ Day

Senior Citizens 65 and older admitted free until 1:00 p.m.

$5.00 Admission if wearing Saline Schools Gear

9:00 a.m. Euchre Tournament – Building A

10:00 a.m. Admission Begins

10:00 a.m. Merchant’s Building open

12:00 p.m. Pony Pull – Horse Arena

11:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Barn Games for Ages 2-12 – Building B

12:30, 3 & 5:00 p.m. Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show

1:00 p.m. Ladies’ Day Program – Stage – Building B

1:00 p.m. Rides Open to Public

2:00 p.m. Muxlow Reptile Show

5:00 p.m. Beer Barn open until midnight (last call 11:00 p.m.)

5:30 p.m. Saline Dog of the Year winners announced – Stage -Building B

6:00 p.m. Pie & Pretzel contest auction – Stage – Building B

6:30 p.m. Talent Show – Stage – Building B (Pre-registration required)

7:00 p.m. Super Kicker Rodeo with DeWayne Spaw – Grandstand

7:30 p.m. Master Livestock Showman Contest – Building B

SATURDAY – August 31– Heroes’ Day / Family Day

All Day Heroes Free with Credentials (Military, First Responders, Health Care Workers)

10:00 a.m. Dairy Show – Building B

10:00 a.m. Admission Begins

10:00 a.m. Antique Tractor/Farm Stock Tractor Pull and Truck Pull–Grandstand

10:00 a.m. Merchant’s Building open

12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Heroes’ Day Program – Building G

12:00 p.m. Pedal Pull – Building B – followed by adult Pedal Pull

12:30, 3 & 5:00 p.m. Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show

1:00 p.m. Rides Open to Public

2:00 p.m. Muxlow Reptile Show

5:00 p.m. Beer Barn Open until midnight (last call 11:00 p.m.)

6:00 – 8:00 p.m. A2 Saline Music Center Rocks – Stage – Building B

7:00 p.m. Super Stock and Modified Tractor and Truck Pull–Grandstand

SUNDAY – September 1 – Agriculture Day

11:00 a.m. Admission Begins

11:00 a.m. Merchant’s Building open

11:00 a.m. Compact Tractor Pull – by entrance to Grandstand

11:30 a.m. Taste of Agriculture until 1:30 p.m. – Building D & E

1:00 p.m. Rides Open to Public

2 p.m., 4 & 6:30 p.m. Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show

2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Huron Valley Harmonizers strolling

2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Car and Tractor Show – Front Parking Lot

3:00 p.m. Muxlow Reptile Show

4:00 p.m. Llama Exhibition Show – Building F

5:00 p.m. Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic – Stage – Building B

5:00 p.m. Beer Barn open until 11:00 p.m. (last call 10:00 p.m.)

7:00 p.m. USA Auto Cross Championship Derby – Grandstand

7:00 p.m. Bicycle Drawing – Building E

8:00 p.m. Merchant Drawing – Stage – Building B

8:00 – 9:00 p.m. Building A – Closed

9:00 p.m. Release of Exhibits – Building A

9:00 p.m. Livestock Released

MONDAY – September 2

No Admission Charge – Only Rides 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Arm Bands $18.00

10:00 a.m. Antique Tractor Cement Slab Pull – Grandstand

Admission Prices Include Fair & Grandstand; Carnival Rides not included

Wednesday – Age 11 and up (free if wearing Saline Schools Gear) $5.00

Inclusion Day (special needs friends and 1 helper) Free until 2:00 p.m.

Thursday – Age 11 and up $10.00

Friday

Senior Citizens (65 and over) Free until 1:00 p.m.

All others – Age 11 and up $10.00

Anyone wearing Saline Schools Gear $5.00

Saturday

Heroes Free with Credentials (Military, First Responders, Health Care Workers)

All others – Age 11 and up $10.00

Sunday – Age 11 and up $10.00

Carnival Rides (See schedule for ride times)

Individual tickets may be purchased

Get a Season Pass $30 per person Seniors $25 Youth 11-18 $20 Covers Grandstand events and Fairgrounds for the week. For purchase information call Cindy at 734-649-7814 or email cindyfair2013@yahoo.com

Daily Carnival Ride Armbands Available

Daily Specials

Wednesday: Unlimited Rides for $20

Special Needs friends and 1 helper ride free 12:00-2:00 p.m.

Thursday: Unlimited Rides for$20

Friday: Unlimited Rides for $25

Saturday and Sunday: Unlimited Rides for $25 each day

Monday: Unlimited Rides for $18 (1:00 – 7:00 p.m.)

Online presale of arm bands $17 good one day

Online presale Mega Pass $45 good for three days

Presales available until August 28 at 11:59 p.m.

Visit: www.Elliottsamusements.com for online purchases

For more fair information go to www.salinefair.org

Admission to the Saline Community Fair and other Fair sponsored events constitutes your agreement to be photographed, videotaped or otherwise recorded in connection with the event; and your agreement that your name, voice and likeness may be broadcast, distributed or displayed in connection with any news or promotion created from this event without any compensation paid to you.