Saline Council Supports DropTop Pizza’s Social District Application

The Saline City Council approved a resolution on November 18, 2024, endorsing DropTop Pizza’s application to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission for inclusion in the city’s social district. The resolution was passed as part of the council’s consent agenda during its regular meeting.

Saline’s social district, established under Michigan’s Social District Act, allows participating businesses with approved liquor licenses to sell alcoholic beverages to-go in designated cups. Patrons can enjoy these drinks within marked boundaries of the district, fostering a vibrant and communal atmosphere downtown.

DropTop Pizza, which opened last month, has quickly gained popularity in Saline. Known for its authentic Detroit-style pizza made from fresh, daily ingredients, the restaurant also offers a variety of regional American dishes, including smash burgers, wings with unique flavors, and vegetarian-friendly options like roasted broccolini and fried artichokes. Local dairy shakes and homemade salads round out the menu, making it a fresh addition to the local dining scene.