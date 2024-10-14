Saline Craft Show – November 9, 2024

Get ready for the annual Saline Craft Show, set to take place on Saturday, November 9, 2024, from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM at Saline Middle School, located at 7190 N. Maple Rd., Saline. Admission is $5 (cash only), with free entry for children ages 10 and under.

Featuring over 250 craft booths, this juried event showcases a wide variety of handcrafted items, from knitwear and jewelry to seasonal decorations and wood signs. Attendees will also enjoy concessions, package pick-up, and the convenience of a free shuttle service from the Forvia Plant at 7700 E. Michigan Ave. Please note that strollers are not allowed at the event.

The Saline Craft Show has a long history of benefiting both shoppers and the school community. Funds raised support various Saline High School teams, clubs, and community youth programs. This event is a great opportunity to find unique holiday gifts while supporting local artisans and students.

For more information, visit the Saline Craft Show website at www.salineschools.org/saline-craft-shows or follow the Saline Craft Show Facebook page for updates and contests leading up to the event.