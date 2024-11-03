Saline Cross Country Teams both Finish State Runners-Up

Photo from Saline Athletics

Another stellar season for the Saline cross country program ended Saturday with both the boys’ and girls’ teams earning runner-up finishes at the D1 state finals at Michigan International Speedway.

The second-place finish for the girls was the 23rd straight top ten finish for the Hornets and the 27th straight appearance at the state finals and the longest current streak for girls or boys.

The girls entered the race ranked third in the state in D1 and clipped second ranked Holland West Ottawa by one point to claim the second spot. Romeo ran away with the title with six runners in the top thirty.

Freshman McKinley Jones earned all-state honors with an 18th place finish with a PR of 17:59.6 to lead the way for Saline. The PR was the sixth fastest in Saline history.

Savannah Staton just missed all-state honors with a 33rd place finish with a time of 18:32.2.

Senior Corynn Gady closed out her career with a PR of 18:35.3 and placed 35th, while Katarina Munson was right behind in 37th with a PR time of 18:37.2.

Lilli Schlack finished 63rd with a season best time of 18:58.6Adelynn Turck was 111th in 19:34.8, and Grace Roth 192nd in 20:15.4.

The boys came home with a surprising second-place finish after entering the race ranked seventh.

Saline finished with 169 points in the race won by three-time champion Northville with 99.

Five of the seven Hornets set new PR’s led by sophomore Jacob Szalay with a 16th place finish in 15:38.1. The finish places Szalay ninth on the Hornets all time list and earned him D1 all-state honors.

Brennan LaRusso set a new PR with a time of 15:50.1 and just missed all-state honors with a 33rd place finish.

Saman Meshinchi placed 37th with a new PR of 15:53.1.

LaRusso and Meshinchi both moved into the top twenty on Saline’s all-time list with their finishes.

Collin Eckerman finished 45th with a PR of 15:58.8.

Wesley Rogan was 94th in 16:19.6, Carlos Basulto 105th with a PR of 16:23.8, and Jack Klein 116th in 16:27.3.